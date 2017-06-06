Apple’s HomePod Cranks Up the Price

For example, you can say “Hey Siri, who’s the drummer in this?” Here’s what we know about it so far. It is equipped with Apple’s A8 chip and features what Apple calls ‘spatial awareness. Seeing this gap, Apple wanted to make a device that combines a quality home speaker that sounds good, with the power of a smart device capable of handling complex interactions. A computer processor will tune sound to the room and beam specific parts of music, like a singer’s voice, toward the listener. The speaker only sends information to Apple when it detects the ” Hey Siri” trigger phrase, much like Amazon and Google only transfer audio snippets when their respective wake words have been said.

You’ll probably also be able to ask it to control “smart home” gadgets like thermostats or light switches. It is also compatible with Apple’s HomeKit, allowing users to control connected home devices with speech.

Following months of rumors and speculation about the Siri-powered home speaker, Apple finally confirmed the device, called HomePod, during WWDC in San Jose. At the moment, Siri lacks the ability and ecosystem needed to go head to head with Alexa in a way that would meet Apple’s ambitions.

The new iPad Pro will have a 10.5-inch screen, placing it between the current 9.7 and 13-inch screens of Apple’s flagship tablet. If you’re an Apple Music member, the HomePod can access Apple Music’s full catalog, as well as tap into machine learning to learn about your music preferences and suggest songs and artists you might like.

Apple’s long-rumored Amazon Echo competitor is real.

Apple also announced the next version of its Mac operating system – macOS High Sierra – featuring tools for developers to develop virtual reality experiences, and support for virtual reality headsets. It will also offer “virtual surround sound” technology. The manufacturing duties have apparently been handled by the same company that makes the iPhone 7’s AirPods, with the devices being tested by Apple employees in secret.

HomePod is the first major product category under Tim Cook’s tenure since the Apple Watch. It will come in December starting at about $5,000. At $109, the full speaker costs less than Amazon’s standard Echo, which is priced at $179.

That’s it! It’s very similar to Google’s speaker/assistant combo, Home, in this respect. It’s created to respond in a natural, conversational manner to voice queries, and is also powered by cloud-based AI technology.

Apple unveiled new hardware, including a Siri-powered speaker, and previewed upcoming iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch features as the company’s Worldwide Developers Conference kicked off Monday.

It’s not yet clear how Apple will do this, although Bloomberg reports that there will be “deep integration” with Apple services.

But it’s more than just a loud wireless speaker.