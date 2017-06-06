Apple’s HomePod Siri speaker takes on Google, Sonos

Apple will later this year release a “HomePod” music-centric smart home speaker, challenging a market now dominated by Amazon and Google in its latest move to weave deeper into people’s lives.

But while Amazon and Google have stressed the daily practicalities of the artificial intelligence assistants that run Echo and Home, Apple framed HomePod more as a music-listening platform, with practicalities like reminders and calendar nearly an after thought.

Christened the Apple HomePod, the squat but stylish device will take on not only early leaders Google and Amazon in the voice-controlled speaker market but Sonos for high-quality multi-room audio.

“We really believe it is going to take your home music experience to the next level”, Apple chief executive Tim Cook said as he unveiled it.

The speaker has the “power to rock the house”, according to Schiller, and the aim is to make HomePod a potent assistant for news, messages, weather, traffic, home controls and more.

The next version of iOS, which powers the iPhone and iPad, as well as desktop software macOS and the Apple Watch’s watchOS were also updated at the firm’s Worldwide Developer Conference, WWDC. It will utilise Apple music and Siri to do everything from play music to control other smart home appliances.

Inside the mesh-wrapped 18cm cylinder is Apple’s A8 processor – the same silicon powerplant as the iPhone 6 series – atop an array of speakers and microphones.

Siri will add inflection to her voice, to say phrases three different ways.

Some industry insiders, however, note Apple will be under more pressure to improve the computing smarts of its Siri software in the face of offerings from rivals Google and Amazon.

The HomePod will first hit the US, Australian and United Kingdom markets in December and carries a US$349 price tag – although Australian pricing has yet to be revealed, we’d peg the local stick around the $499 mark.

More than 35 million people in the USA are expected to use a voice-activated speaker at least once a month this year, more than doubling from last year, according the research firm eMarketer. But Apple occasionally also uses the event to introduce new devices and services and upgrades to existing products.

The new iPad Pro will have a 10.5-inch screen, placing it between the current 9.7 and 13-inch screens of Apple’s flagship tablet.

Mac models were also boosted to work with virtual reality gear, a move by Apple into technology that Facebook has embraced with its Oculus unit. The idea is to get outside software programmers geared up to write apps for Apple products.

A set of iOS 11 features including enabling smartphone cameras to read QR codes are aimed at the China market, where Apple would like to bolster iPhone sales.