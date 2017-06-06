Apple’s iOS 11 to restrict logging into apps using social media platforms

And as The Verge mentions, the Home Pod also has a “Musicologist” feature that “works with Apple Music to stream the music you ask the speaker’s built-in Siri to play”.

The speaker will sell for about $350 in December in the US, United Kingdom and Australia. The research firm eMarketer says than 35 million people in the USA are expected to use a voice-activated speaker at least once a month this year, more than double its estimate from last year.

To be available on the market in December this year, the compact wireless speaker has some identical functions offered by similar products made by other companies, such as Amazon Echo, but promises to produce sound with higher quality, Xinhua reported. The research firm eMarketer says than 35 million people in the USA are expected to use a voice-activated speaker at least once a month this year, more than double its estimate from last year. Here’s what’s coming, courtesy of Apple’s introduction of its new operating system.

Apple’s entry into the market could change this. That’s especially important because people are starting to access information, entertainment and search in a more “pervasive” way that’s less dependent on smarthphones, he said. Microsoft also has announced its own speaker with Samsung’s Harman business; it will use Microsoft’s Cortana digital assistant. (Many reviewers have suggested that the current incarnation of Apple’s assistant already trails competitors in key respects.) “This is the start of the AI wars”, he said. New iMacs released Monday are getting better displays and graphics capabilities. Other features are more technically impressive as Apple demonstrated Siri’s live translation feature. Apple said that makes the Mac a great platform for development virtual-reality “experiences”.

Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks about the Apple Watch announcement of new products at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, Calif., Monday, June 5, 2017. Another Safari feature will stop video from automatically playing on websites. It will not block the ads themselves, though.

Apple is introducing a 10.5-inch iPad Pro in an attempt to revive interest in its once hot-selling line of tablets. It’s part of Apple’s effort to entice professionals with tablets that can handle many tasks previously reserved for laptops. But this app or feature is most probably a response to user demands for better control of the files on their iOS operated devices.A dedicated Files app would be a welcome addition to iOS 11, as past versions have suffered from lacklustre file management systems, particularly when it came to sharing content between apps or opening.zip files. Apple’s entrance into augmented reality on iPhone could jump-start the industry that’s mostly been a playground for games. The move means that people can now transfer money to one another using Apple Pay. So far, the service has limited payments to purchases of products and services from companies and other organizations.

NEW YORK-Curious about the iPhone 8?

On the software front, RBC Capital analyst Amit Daryanani expects the iOS 11 – the next operating system for Apple’s iPhones and iPads – to get an overhaul that will accommodate the anticipated removal of the home button from the 10th anniversary model of the iPhone due out later this year.