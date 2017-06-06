Apple’s making an Amazon Echo competitor called ‘HomePod’

Along with a ton of new software, Apple is expected to unveil some hardware at its Worldwide Developers Conference, this week.

Apple said Siri, which also competes with the Google Assistant helper, will now be able to create appointments on an iPhone after an appointment is booked on a Mac, for example, marking the first time that privacy-conscious Apple has let the assistant work across devices. And it would mark an effort by Apple to catch up with Amazon and Google.

Additionally, Apple is also upgrading multitasking on the iPad, adding a new app switcher to show multiple apps at the same time, similar to Spaces on the Mac. iOS 11 will also allow users to drag and drop text, images, and other snippets between applications, similar to the third-party implementation developed by Readdle earlier this year. It will also be possible to exchange data between gym equipment and the watch.

The conference starts Monday in San Jose, California.

Apple is still expected to announce an Amazon rival: a Siri smart speaker.

Frutheomre, there are a host of areas where Apple Pencil is integrated throughout iOS 11. These new features serve to blur the line further between the iPad Pro and a true-to-form PC or, perhaps more importantly, the iPad Pro and Microsoft’s own Surface Pro. “We listened. Amazon Prime Video is coming to the TV App and all Apple TVs this year”.

Apple also brought file system and virtual reality (VR) to High Sierra.

Apple said that it is the fastest browser ever with features like autoplay blocking, intelligent tracking prevention that uses machine learning to block irritating content. The new iMacs come with Intel Kaby Lake processors and also include memory boost. There are new workout updates, like one that can tell when you’re swimming and reach the end of the lane. Called as “the most powerful Mac ever, the new product will be available from December starting at $4,999”.

The company’s App Store, which receives 500 million weekly visitors and has seen 180 billion downloads in its nine-year history, was also given a redesign. The chip will be used in the new iPad Pro tablet.

Siri, a digital assistant that has been on Apple’s iPhone since 2011, will be voice activated to respond to requests for information and other help around the house. The new Today tab will show new apps for you to check out as well as interviews with developers and app tips, and there will be dedicated tabs for Games and Apps for you to view new releases and top charts.