Apple’s Metal to Support VR in High Sierra

Apple is bringing the apple file system to macOS as the new default. This comes out as an update to last years” macOS, which was named “Sierra’.

The name, High Sierra, is a continuation of Sierra, perhaps as a hat-tip to users who wanted to see improvements to the OS, rather than a completely new setup altogether. The consumer electronics giant claims that High Safari is now the fastest browser in the world, outperforming rivals such as Google‘s Chrome and Microsoft’s Edge; the latter a replacement for the more commonly known Internet Explorer.

Apple previously allowed third-party ad blockers into its mobile Safari browser, but it had less impact than had been predicted. Safari now has content blocking built in, automatically stopping annoying ads in their tracks before they get the chance to blow your ears off and slow down your PC. Full screen users will enjoy a new split-view compose window. For example, the Mail application will now require 35 per cent less disk space while it’s running, according to Apple.

A number of updates have been announced for Photos as well.

The Photos app adds persistent sidebar and new view that has all of an user’s imports in chronological order to help find everything being looked for. We’re going to need more information here.

The said version of the operating system is the very first one to include virtual reality support, which has been made possible due to the introduction of Metal 2 graphics engine – a notable upgrade over the original Metal engine.

Apple said it will make a developer kit for “external graphics” available that includes a Thunderbolt 3 enclosure and an AMD RX 580 GPU.

Apple File System on Mac delivers super fast file transfers and management. More VR companies will work with Apple to expand virtual reality’s reach on the Mac.

MacOS High Sierra is the successor to macOS Sierra, which Apple announced past year. There are no major changes, but everything is now faster and smoother. The OS launched as a developer beta today.

Talking of VR, Apple was keen to show off refreshed iMacs, which come with the latest Intel Kaby Lake Core i processors, more RAM, and better graphics performance to enable the creation of VR experiences.