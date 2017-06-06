Apple’s New HomePod Looks Fine as Hell

Apple has entered the competitive smart speaker market with the HomePod, a seven-speaker unit which is controlled by Siri and plays tracks on demand from Apple Music.

Unlike most of the competitors, however, the HomePod has a big focus on music and sound quality with the $349 speaker packing in a 7 tweeter array with precision acoustic horns and directional control.

Expect a new Siri face that will proactively give you information, a flashlight that can be used as a safety light if you’re running at night, and new high intensity interval training workouts, among other features.

Wireless speakers are a booming tech category at present and are seen as a gateway into turning our homes into “smart” homes. All of this technology is powered by Apple’s proprietary A8 Chip.

Here’s everything we know about the Apple HomePod, including features, release date and expected United Kingdom price.

A prototype Apple HomePod is seen during the annual Apple Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in San Jose, California, U.S. June 5, 2017.

Apple also released a software kit so developers could infuse augmented reality into applications for iPhones or iPads. The new model will begin shipping on Monday.

“The fact that Apple is claiming to marry really great and smart audio with a smart assistant and cloud music service makes this device unique in the market”. Shipments of intelligent home speakers surged almost 600 per cent year-over-year to 4.2 million units in the fourth quarter, with Amazon taking about 88 per cent share and Google 10 percent, according to consultant Strategy Analytics.

It is the first new device Apple has announced in nearly three years.

APPLE’S LONG-RUMOURED Siri speaker is official as the “HomePod“, confirming, if nothing, that the company needs a new marketing department.

The top of the HomePod includes integrated touch controls and also shows the Siri waveform when voice-control is active.

Echo devices are intended as a way for owners to get information and tap into the Amazon store to purchase items, but Apple is positioning HomePod as, first and foremost, a music speaker.

Apple is introducing an iPad Pro in a new size in an attempt to revive interest in its once hot-selling line of tablets.

At the event, Apple also announced updates to its mobile operating system, iOS, and its Mac operating system. A preview of a new high-powered iMac Pro desktop, due to be released later this year, was also teased.