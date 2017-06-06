Apple’s New HomePod Smart Speaker Promises to Reinvent Home Audio

If you have an Apple developer account, simply visit this link on your iPhone or iPad and you’ll be able to install Apple’s new beta configuration profile.

The “HomePod” speaker unveiled Monday is similar to devices from rivals, some of which have been on the market for years. Apple said the same chip used in the iPhone will power the speaker. Apple CEO Tim Cook opened the company’s World Wide Developers Conference on Monday morning by saying it was great to be back in San Jose. Apple’s HomePod will rely on its own HomeKit for support while Google Home has various partners for smart home hardware that include Samsung, Nest and Philips.

On the software front, RBC Capital analyst Amit Daryanani expects the iOS 11 – the next operating system for Apple’s iPhones and iPads – to get an overhaul that will accommodate the anticipated removal of the home button from the 10th anniversary model of the iPhone due out later this year.

Changes to the macOS – being renamed High Sierra from Sierra – will prevent videos that people encounter on the Safari web browser from automatically playing. Even then, Apple says it won’t know who you are – it’ll just get an anonymous ID to help process a response. Daryanani said Apple may also announce an iPad Pro with a faster processor in an attempt to revive its long-slumping tablet sales. More information about iOS 11 will be available at this link once the page goes live on Apple’s website.

Apple’s voice-controlled Siri assistant will be integrated into the US$349 speaker, and will make music recommendations that pair with the company’s Apple Music service, send text messages, check news and sports scores and control home gadgets like lightbulbs and thermostats.

Many had also expected Apple to announce something regarding its augmented reality (AR) efforts, and to that effect the company announced ARKit.

Apple says that this will be useful for those developing 3-D and virtual reality. But so far, interest has been strongest among gamers, developers and hardware makers rather than everyday users.

Apple says that this will be useful for those developing 3-D and virtual reality. But so far, interest has been strongest among gamers, developers and hardware makers rather than everyday users. It will store most messages encrypted in the cloud, making it easier to synchronize across devices. This is a daily destination for all your apps, games recommendations and app culture. The new 10.5-inch model offers room for a full-size keyboard, something the 9.7 inch model couldn't. Yet it isn't as bulky as the 12.9-inch model. Apple's new 27-inch iMac and iMac Pro will support VR right out of the box.

Apple’s inclusion of a driving mode for the iPhone comes after a class action was launched in the U.S. claiming the company had sat on rolling out a version of the software for several years.

To start with, the current iMac family got new internals.