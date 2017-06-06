Apple’s new iOS update aims to make driving with your iPhone safer

Meanwhile, at a San Jose venue in Northern California, Apple’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tim Cook opened the Worldwide Developers Conference, or WWDC, with announcement that Prime Video, a video streaming service that is operated by Amazon.com, will be integrated into Apple TV, a digital media player and microconsole.

Apple announced a new version of iOS, a new update for macOS, updates to watchOS, improvements to tvOS, updates to its MacBook Pro line, and a new iMac Pro.

The new iMac Pro is a Xeon-powered workstation class computer that’s created to compete with workstations now available from HP and Dell. The 21.5-inch model with 4k display starts at $1299. The new iMac will be available at the end of the year and can be configured with up to CPU 18 cores and Graphical Processing Units with performance of up to 22 Teraflops.

The new iPads are available for order immediately, and will be delivered starting in the week of June 12.

Design-wise, the 10.5-inch iPad Pro is very much like its 9.7-inch sibling.

The upgraded 12.9-inch iPad Pro includes the same A10X Fusion processor, while the form factor remains the same as its predecessor. At a glance, the colours on the iPad Pro screen really stand out, and the new 120Hz refresh rate makes working with the Apple Pencil feel responsive – at least for a few minutes.

Also in the iOS 11 update was an extension to the power of mobile payment system Apple Pay, which will now allow users to send money directly to friends and families.

While the new iPad Pro models are shipping in June, the new version of iOS will have a significant impact on how they’re used in a business setting.

The technology firm has introduced a new feature called Do Not Disturb While Driving, which silences notifications and turns off the iPhone screen when it detects you are driving.

I was also able to briefly try some of iOS 11 features for the iPad Pro. With a newly tweaked model, coupled with a greater focus on multitasking in iOS 11, the 10.5-inch iPad Pro – starting from £619 in the United Kingdom – could be the model to really push that vision.