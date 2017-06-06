Apple’s Safari To Stop Autoplay Videos

The new speaker will use an Apple-designed 4-inch woofer powered by Apple’s A8 chip; the HomePod is cased in a mesh with a display at the top which shows the familiar Siri icon when a user prompts the device.

“Apple’s MacOS Sierra is being “perfected” and will be called macOS High Sierra, the Cupertino giant announced at the Worldwide Developers” Conference.

MacOS Sierra is (nearly) dead; long live macOS. It’s also promising a faster frame rate debugger. Speaking of Safari, Apple is going after Chrome and its upcoming ad-blocking features.

With Safari, this update will block Autoplay on videos on the web.

TMO will have more details on macOS High Sierra in the coming days. Safari has intelligent tracking prevention, which uses machine learning to keep the trackers away and protecting privacy. The Safari is undoubtedly the most frugal browsers but Apple went all the way and boldly claimed that Safari is the fastest browser across all benchmark tests including the likes of Jetstream.

The fear is that bad ad experiences drive more users to turn on ad blockers. High Sierra is available now as a developer beta, with the public beta slated to be opened later this month. Full screen users will enjoy a new split-view compose window.

Federighi also noted that Photos is getting a new layout and improved facial recognition with neural networks, too. This is the same file system Apple already uses for iOS and tvOS. For developers creating virtual reality games and apps, there’s a new version of Apple’s Metal graphics API, which the company says is optimized for VR and machine learning tasks. It’s set to help content creators push the limits of hardware being used to run VR experiences, while improvements to software like Final Cut will make it easier to edit spherical video to be viewed on headsets. It will have an AMD Radeon RX 580 graphics card inside and will connect via Thunderbolt 3.

Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering, made the first of what will no doubt be many jokes about the name of the new MacOS. Also, SteamVR is coming to Mac, along with Unity and Unreal engines, as well.

There is a macOS High Sierra developer beta arriving today for users who want to try the new features ahead of the macOS High Sierra release date this fall.