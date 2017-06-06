Apple’s Smart Speaker Is Finally Here

Unlike those other smart speakers, Apple is positioning the HomePod primarily as a way to listen to and discover new songs and artists. Although Siri does support a narrow set of third-party voice actions on iOS devices, it’s unclear whether these will be accessible on HomePod.

Apple has announced the HomePod smart speaker that integrates Siri voice interaction and adapts to its environment to provide high quality audio. The companies said Amazon shows will be available on Apple TV later this year, but did not specify a date.

Apple also unveiled new Macs, addressing complaints that Apple has let its Mac lineup languish in favor of its better-selling products, namely the iPhone.

A survey released last month by research firm eMarketer found Echo speakers held 70.6 percent of the USA market, compared with 23.8 percent for Google Home.

One of the things Apple wants is to make the HomePod addressable from anywhere in the room, even if there’s music playing fairly loudly.

Apple’s Siri assistant will be integrated into the $349 speaker, and can make music recommendations that pair with the company’s Apple Music service, send text messages, check news and sports scores and control compatible home gadgets like lightbulbs and thermostats. Although Apple is late to the game, CCS Insight analyst Geoff Blaber says the new tools come “as the technology hits an inflection point”.

The new iMacs, MacBooks and MacBook Pros are all available for order now.

Both iPad Pros boast an improved Retina display with refresh rates up to 120Hz for fluid scrolling, greater responsiveness and smoother motion content. And with the iPad Pro and insanely powerful iMac Pro it is only becoming starker.

A new Siri interface on the Apple Watch will also blend users’ calendar information with other useful details, like airline tickets they may have booked, the company said.

The Apple iPad Pro 10.5-inch measures 250.6 x 174.1 x 6.1mm and weighs 469g or 477g, making it much lighter than its bigger brother.

New features coming to iPhones and iPads, meanwhile, include marginal improvements such as syncing messages to Apple servers in the cloud, saving storage space on phones and tablets. With iOS 11, Apple introduces a new technology called High Efficiency Image File Format (HEIF) that reduces the file size of every photo taken with iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

Another significant upgrade coming this fall is to the “most popular personal assistant in the world”, Siri, which will become more powerful and advanced in machine learning and artificial intelligence.

From that perspective, Do Not Disturb While Driving could easily end up being one of the most directly impactful software features Apple has ever introduced.

Control Center offers more customization, enabling quick access to frequently used controls all on one page, and a new Lock Screen delivers a more convenient way to see Notifications all in one place.