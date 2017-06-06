Apple’s WWDC 2017: iOS11, macOS High Sierra, Siri, ARKit, HomePod

The company unveiled the “Homepod” Monday, a voice-activated, internet-connected speaker that expands usage of the company’s Siri voice assistant.

Apple says Siri extends beyond voice, using on-device learning to deliver more personal experiences and offers suggestions based on personal usage of apps such as Safari, News, Mail and Messages.

Apple also showed off new features for its iOS mobile software and lots of other fun stuff.

The HomePod will cost $349 – more expensive than Google’s and Amazon’s smart speakers – and will start shipping in December. This is Apple’s long-awaited competitor to Amazon’s popular Echo speark.

“Apple is smart to frame the HomePod as a music-centric and audio-centric device rather than just another smart speaker or another home for Siri”, said Jackdaw Research analyst Jan Dawson.

He announced that Amazon’s video app will come to Apple’s TV streaming box later this year.

These include the new iOS 11, watchOS 4, macOS High Sierra, new AppStore, 10.5-inch iPad Pro, refreshed iMacs, a new iMac Pro, new line of MacBook and MacBook Pro, and the much-anticipated intelligent speaker, the HomePod, not Siri Speaker as rumoured. Additionally, Siri is now open for developers, allowing them to integrate their apps with Siri.

Apple’s next operating system is called High Sierra and will be a free update to the current Sierra system.

MacBook Pros will be shipped with Intel’s Kaby Lake processors and faster SSDs. Apple is clearly trying to position its desktop and laptop computers to appeal more to creative professionals, including game developers.

-For Virtual Reality: Using Metal 2 and High Sierra OS, developers can create 3D and VR-based gaming content.

If someone does text you while you’re driving, the phone can respond with an automatic message telling them you’re driving and can’t respond just now.

Voice assistant: Siri will speak (a little) more naturally in female and male voices and use some sort of machine learning to suggest apps that you may want to use. Using Bluetooth and WiFi, it will also be able to track when you’re moving in a auto and give you the option to turn on a “do not disturb” mode while driving. Some other hardware-based additions on iPad include instant notes and markup on feature (for all files including pdf) using Apple Pencil and a document scanning/editing utility.

One of the biggest changes is coming to Apple’s digital assistant. In addition, a representative from director Peter Kackson’s Wingnut AR studios showcased an AR gaming demo, which will be arriving later this. The company also launched a new configuration of the 13-inch MacBook Pro without a Touch Bar that starts at a cheaper $1,299.

Users will be able to see Apple Maps, Apple’s navigation application, while driving – though they will be unable to input destinations.

Users will also be able to drag apps into a split view on the display-this is incredibly simple, and will be particularly useful on the larger iPad Pro 12.9 tablet.

Along with upgraded versions of iPad and Mac laptops, Apple provided look at an iMac Pro work station that had the computing built in behind the screen and was touted as the most powerful computer the company has ever made.