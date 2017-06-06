Apple’s WWDC 2017 keynote: iOS, macOS and more

The changes were announced here at the company’s WWDC 2017 keynote, where Apple explained that the updated version of its digital personal assistant will be arriving on Apple products later this year when iOS 11 rolls out.

iOS 11 will be available as a developer preview today, and public beta testers will be able to get at it later this month. While the final version of iOS 11 won’t be available until September, here’s what Apple has in store for you with iOS 11. Fitbit, once the leader of wearable devices, is third at about 12 percent. Today will feature exclusive premieres, new releases and a fresh look at all-time favorites, as well as recommended tips and how-to guides to help customers use apps in innovative ways. If you delete a message, it goes away everywhere.

Apple’s wants to put a stop to distracted driving.

Apple Pay was launched in 2014 as a way to let shoppers load their credit card and debit card information onto their iPhones in the form of “mobile wallets”. You can send this money again or withdraw it to your bank.

Another big update coming with iOS 11 is to Control Center. Siri be getting a new voice that makes her sound more natural. In iMessages for instance, Siri on iOS is getting a bit more sensitive to your context. Apple, by contrast, has been stubborn about letting outsiders tap the power of Siri, and the company has fallen behind as a result.

Ahead of the Cupertino firm’s Worldwide Developer Conference tonight, a new app has been spotted on the app store.

The camera app now also supports HEVC (also known as h.265).

High Efficiency Image File Format (HEIF) replaces JPEG on the Camera enhancement front, aiming to both reduce size and, incredibly enough, improve picture quality. That means you can buy photo filters, or sign up for a monthly video streaming subscription without digging through the app itself.

Live Photos: They now loop, like a GIF, or Instagram’s Boomerang. Apple added the Memories tab to the Photos app a year ago.

But the most interesting part of iOS 11 is the smarter Siri.

Control Center is receiving a major update.

If you’re curious about what the 10th Anniversary iPhone might look like this fall, then there might be some hints in the new iPad Pro.

“There is so much momentum building around these speakers that it would be hard for Apple not to come out with one”, said industry analyst Patrick Moorhead of Moor Insights & Strategy.

Each year at WWDC Apple announces updates to the iOS platform: in 2016 in introduced iOS 10 that integrated artificial intelligence across Maps, Messages, Photos and other Apple apps. With this mode, you don’t get any notification and you can configure an auto-reply if somebody texts you.