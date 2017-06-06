Apple speaker ‘an echo of its competitors’

The company also rolled out tools for developers to create augmented reality applications for iPhones and iPads.

Some industry insiders, however, note that Apple will be under more pressure to improve the computing smarts of its Siri software in the face of offerings from rivals Google and Amazon. These giants are battling over still-emerging fields that are expected to turn into technological gold mines, much the way personal computers and smartphones became moneymaking machines in previous decades.

The device was previewed on stage Monday at WWDC, Apple’s annual developer conference in San Jose. “HomePod packs powerful speaker technology, Siri intelligence and wireless access to the entire Apple Music library into a handsome speaker that is less than 7 inches tall, can rock most any room with distortion free music and be a helpful assistant around your home”.

Apple vice president Phil Schiller said the Siri team at Apple had tuned the assistant into a “musicologist” that learns the tastes of listeners and gets songs from the internet cloud. If the speculation pans out, the speaker would be Apple’s first new product since its smartwatch in 2015.

The speaker will sell for about $350 in December in the USA, United Kingdom and Australia.

Google Home is nipping at its heels. With Siri most widely used on iPhone, Apple risked missing out on the daily, at-home tasks consumers increasingly use Echo or Home for – reminders, calendars, music.

The price is quite a jump from Google’s $129 Home and Amazon’s $180 full-sized Echo. “Internally, the HomePod features an array of 7 beam-forming tweeters at the bottom, coupled with an Apple-Designed 4″ upward-facing woofer.

Apple Watch has emerged as the market leader for smartwatches – but it has competition after including basic fitness trackers in the count.

Apple says Amazon will be making an app for its video service for the Apple TV device this year, filling one of the major gaps on Apple’s streaming TV device.

Apple had plenty of other announcements.

At the event in San Jose, Northern California, not far from Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, Cook said his company now has 16 million registered software developers worldwide for its consumer electronics and 3 million of them were added past year.

The move is the first into a completely new area by Apple for more than two years.

And that’s on top of however many songs Apple sells through iTunes.

Apple also offered some hints about new capabilities in the next iPhone, including so-called augmented reality, in which digital information is overlaid on real-world images.

Taking direct aim at services like those provided by PayPal Holdings Inc, Apple also debuted peer-to-peer payments for Apple Pay in which users will be able to send money through the Messages app on iPhones. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

The company is also launching new models of both the iPad and the Mac computer.

Ortutay reported from NY.