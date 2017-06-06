Apple takes on Amazon Echo with Siri-powered HomePod speaker

Amazon essentially created the smart home speaker category with its introduction of the Alexa-powered Echo in November 2014, and the category has grown rapidly since. The device is covered in black or white mesh and looks like the top of a microphone.

The pricing of Apple’s device was shared at the conference in comparison to both smart home speakers as well as premium audio speakers.

It’ll be a while before the HomePod official goes on sale, but right now it has one clear edge over the competition: it’s just a killer speaker.

Phil Schiller, Apple’s SVP of worldwide marketing, said on stage that the product has been in the works for “years”.

Apple will later this year release a “HomePod” music-centric smart home speaker, challenging a market now dominated by Amazon and Google in its latest move to weave deeper into people’s lives.

Cook used the Apple keynote to show off new iPad and Mac computer models, as well as provide glimpses at coming versions of the software powering the technology titan’s devices.

HomePod is controlled using Siri, the company’s voice-activated personal assistant, which has, according to Apple, been trained to be better at answering questions about music such as “Hey Siri, who’s the drummer in this?” But Apple was careful to frame it as a product focused on music first – potentially differentiating it from the Echo and Home. This means that Apple has placed an emphasis on audio quality, packing the speaker with an array of seven tweeters and a woofer as well as “spatial awareness” that detects its location in a room and adapts the output automatically.

It can do the usual list of tasks we’ve come to expect from smart speakers, though it appears to have minimal third-party integration. The result is the HomePod, a product that will let you play music, check the traffic, query the weather and even send text messages to friends.

A survey released last month by research firm eMarketer found Echo speakers held 70.6 percent of the USA market, compared with 23.8 percent for Google Home and 5.6 percent for others including Lenovo, LG, Harmon Kardon and Mattel. The increased price is to cover the improved sound technology, according to Apple.

And the Echo? Well, I’ll put it this way: if listening to the HomePod was like listening to a CD, then audio through the Echo sounded like AM radio. The smart speaker is available in Space Gray and White color variants and will be released in December this year in select markets such as the US, the United Kingdom, and Australia.