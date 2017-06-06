Apple Takes On Amazon

The smart assistant has been selling well ever since and has inspired a host of lookalikes and copies, most notably, the Google Home.

The speaker, while expected by some industry watchers, marked Apple’s first new product announcement since the Apple Watch in September 2014. It’s both a smart speaker and powerful source of music.

The Apple HomePod features high-end audio performance for music fidelity and quality. (Many reviewers have suggested that the current incarnation of Apple’s assistant already trails competitors in key respects.) “This is the start of the AI wars”, he said.

How much will it cost? Through the Siri-powered speaker, you’ll be able to ask questions bout thinks like basic reminders and local news along with being able to control music and audio playback.

The HomePod will hit the market in December in the U.S., U.K., and Australia for $349. In that way, it’s like a very big AirPod. Along the bottom: 6 microphones and a beam-forming tweeter.

But it’s more than just a loud wireless speaker.

We had known for a few weeks now that Apple was working on a smart speaker, informally called the Siri Speaker.

While Apple played up the music aspects of the HomePod in its presentation, the device will be capable of performing the everyday tasks that competing smart speaker devices perform such as retrieving the weather or reading news headlines.

HomePod is created to work with the Apple Music subscription service and can produce rich sound while tapping into the artificial intelligence power of Siri. Google followed with its Home speaker, featuring its plain-named Assistant, last year. These seven drivers intelligently channel sound to deliver the best acoustics no matter what the environment.

Apple also says it’ll be easy to pair with your Apple devices, just like it is with the Apple AirPods due to the W1 chip and support multi-room audio – a feature we greatly appreciated in this year’s Beats headphones line-up.

The device itself will come in white and space gray, and will retail for $349 when it hits this holiday season.

While there’s a chance Apple could reveal more colors for the HomePod between now and December, nothing was said to imply that.

You might wonder why it took Apple this long to launch a home speaker. If that doesn’t happen before the speaker launches later this year, however, the two colors Apple has picked are at least subtle and non-offending.

Amazon and Google’s smart speakers play a supporting role in the companies’ larger business strategies. The company “can’t afford to yield valuable real-estate in the heart of people’s homes to Amazon, Google and others”, said Geoff Blaber, research analyst at CCS Insight.