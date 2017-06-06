Apple taking on Venmo with peer-to-peer payments

Now that the world’s largest technology company has entered into the scorching hot, millennial-driven payment market, should the rest of the mobile money-moving industry be nervous? Apple Pay will soon be incorporated into Messages on the iPhone, meaning that paying your friend back for lunch is as simple as punching in a dollar amount and pressing send.

CNBC reports that Apple announced that its new iOS 11 mobile operating system (available later this year) will support peer-to-peer payments through a new feature called Pay Cash, “making it a direct competitor to similar services offered by Square Cash, PayPal, Venmo and Facebook”. That’s a barrier Apple doesn’t have to overcome, especially since, according to the company, its Apple Pay service is the number one contactless payment service on mobile devices. Plus, more people have iTunes accounts than Venmo, so consolidating everything into one place won’t just make things easier, but will end the annoying game of “which cash-sending app do you use?” every time you have to pay a friend for a couple of drinks. “You can send and receive money right in your transcript”, Federighi said in a speech on Monday. Then again, you could always get new friends, or convince them to get new phones. There’s now no information on whether you can send or receive cash from groups of friends like you can in Facebook Messenger, nor is there any info on associated fees with sending money through Apple Pay.