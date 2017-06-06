Apple Teases Behemoth iMac Pro, New MacBooks

As far as the 13-inch MacBook Pro lineup is concerned, it will max out with a much faster Intel i7 chip clocked at 3.5 Ghz. On the graphics front, the new iMacs comes loaded with new Radeon Pro 500-series graphics with up to 8GB of vRAM. The MacBook Pro 13-inch laptop with a Touch Bar will start at £1,750, while the 15-inch version will start at £2,350.

With thin and light designs, powerful performance, fantastic displays and all-day battery life, Mac notebooks deliver the world’s best portable computing experience.* MacBook now features faster Kaby Lake processors up to 1.3 GHz Core i7 with Turbo Boost up to 3.6 GHz and up to 50 percent faster SSD, and supports up to twice the memory. At the WWDC Apple gave a sneak peek of iMac Pro, an entirely new workstation-class product line designed for pro users with the most demanding workflows. Weighing just two pounds and measuring 13.1mm thin, MacBook is termed as Apple’s “thinnest and lightest notebook for all-day, on-the-go computing”. All the MacBook Pro will feature Apple’s Touch Bar coupled with Touch ID along with 500-nit Retina display and Thunderbolt 3 port.

Apple today also updated the 13-inch MacBook Air® with a 1.8 GHz processor.

The new graphics cards are based on AMD’s Polaris architecture and feature up to 5.5 TFLOPS of peak compute performance. The Smart Keyboard custom designed for the 10.5-inch iPad Pro will be available in Charcoal Grey for $159 in the U.S. while $169 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Featuring a new next-generation compute core and up to 16GB of on-package high-bandwidth memory (HBM2), iMac Pro with the Vega GPU delivers up to an unbelievable 11 Teraflops of single-precision compute power for real-time 3D rendering and immersive, high frame rate VR.

The new processors are from Intel’s Kaby Lake family, and some of them have been available for the better part of a year. Under the hood is an all-new centrifugal cooling system with two fans to draw heat away from the system’s Xeon processor, which you can configure with eight, 10, or 18 cores.

Radeon Pro 500 graphics also support GPU acceleration through OpenCL across creative applications like Adobe Premiere Pro, After Effects, and Photoshop. And for half-precision computation, ideal for machine learning, iMac Pro delivers up to an incredible 22 Teraflops of performance.

The iMac Pro sounds exciting, but the fact that there will be no larger display option is very disappointing. The iMac Pro can also be maxed out with 128GB of ECC memory and a 4TB SSD drive, all cooled by a new dual centrifugal fan system that hopefully won’t require you to wear headphones all day long while you work.

And if that’s not enough, the iMac Pro will feature 10Gb Ethernet, a first for a Mac, and hard to find on a desktop as it is.