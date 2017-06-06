Apple to introduce new iPhone to block block text, calls while driving

Apple Music is deeply integrated with Siri and the HomePod, meaning users can find out a wealth of information using just their voice.

The HomePod is designed with privacy in mind, said Phil Schiller, Apple’s head of worldwide marketing. When it asks you to choose between your iPhone and Watch, choose the Watch.

It will bring a host of new features and improvements.Like all other software updates from Apple, iOS 11 will be free to download and use.

Apple also unveiled new Macs, addressing complaints that Apple has let its Mac lineup languish in favor of its better-selling products, namely the iPhone.

And Apple Watch is bringing Siri front and center.

Both the 10.5-inch iPad Pro and the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro are powered by the A10X Fusion chip and feature a 50 percent brighter True Tone display and “ProMotion” technology.

MacBook Pros will be shipped with Intel’s Kaby Lake processors and faster SSDs. “The 15” MacBook Pro is also getting faster graphics. All are shipping now.

Along with upgraded versions of iPad and Mac laptops, Apple provided look at an iMac Pro work station that had the computing built in behind the screen and was touted as the most powerful computer the company has ever made.

When you look at your iOS device screen, you’ll be able to interact with virtual items overlaid in your real world.

With the next version of the iOS system for mobile devices, messages will sync in the cloud. It’ll mute notifications, or there’s an auto-response function you can use.

Apple Pay: The company also introduced a person-to-person payment feature to Apple Pay.

The Siri watchface uses machine learning to determine what information is most useful to you at a given point in time. Using Bluetooth and WiFi, it will also be able to track when you’re moving in a auto and give you the option to turn on a “do not disturb” mode while driving.

Maps is adding 3D maps that help you navigate around indoors.

GPS: Maps has a couple of updates, including indoor maps for places such as shopping malls – a cultural icon that’s apparently dying, but, hey, at least it’s a start.

If someone does text you while you’re driving, the phone can respond with an automatic message telling them you’re driving and can’t respond just now. If they reply “urgent” to that message, that message will be marked as such and go through. It usually rolls out after Apple demos the software on its next iPhones. So, if you delete a message on the iPhone, it’ll delete on your laptop and iPad, etc. iMessages also has an app drawer mow, which will make it easier to find stickers and more.

App Store: The store is getting a makeover, too, with tabs for games, apps that are notable that day, and a tab just for nongaming apps. A representative from Wingnut AR, a studio owned by “Lord of the Rings” director Peter Jackson, demoed a more elaborate AR battle onstage.

Apple has updated its iPad Pro line, upping the basic screen size of the higher-end tablet to 10.5 inches, rather than the 9.7-inch screen that has been the basic iPad’s screen size since it was introduced. Yet it isn’t as bulky as the 12.9-inch model.

Control Center ditched the three-pane layout and is now a single panel so you can to get sliders and toggles right away, and it incorporates 3D Touch so you can access more specific, granule controls with a long press on the screen.

Apple on Monday launched a bunch of refinements in its all four platforms – tvOS, watchOS, macOS and iOS – at this year’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) with iOS 11, watchOS 4 and updates to its Mac line of desktops and notebooks.

Users will be able to see Apple Maps, Apple’s navigation application, while driving – though they will be unable to input destinations. Users will be able to easily multitask, drag and drop images between apps and put far more Mac-like features at users’ fingertips. The Apple also said the new iPads will have an anti-reflective coating, which if effective, this would be a welcome improvement.