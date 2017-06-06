Apple TV Subscribers Can Soon Enjoy Amazon Video Streaming

Along with refreshed Macs, an iMac Pro, new announcements about iOS, WatchOS, OS X High Sierra and new iPad Pros (a full summary of announcements can be found here), Apple fired a shot towards companies like Sonos (as well as Amazon’s Echo and Google Home) with their new WiFi speakers which they call-surprise!-HomePod. “This will be our fastest and most powerful Mac ever, which brings workstation-class computing to iMac for the first time”, said John Ternus, Apple’s vice president of Hardware Engineering.

The HomePod speaker stands just under seven inches (18 cm) tall and is covered in fabric mesh that will come in white or gray. Apple has finally brought the iCloud integration for Messages which will now sync your messages across your Apple devices.

Apple made a number of announcements at its Worldwide Developers Conference Monday, but one feature may be a true life-saver.

Augmented reality is coming to hundreds of millions of iOS devices with a new platform for developers to build apps that let users place virtual content on top of real-world scenes. They also have new I/O ports, specifically up to 2 USB-C ports that support Thunderbolt 3. The smart speaker uses spatial awareness to analyze its environment and adapt its sound to the room.

iMac Pro is scheduled to ship in December starting at $4,999 (US).

REUTERS/Stephen LamPhotographers take a close look at the Apple HomePod which the company unveiled at the WWDC 2017 in California. Additionally, Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro will be receiving a slew of upgrades introduced with the 10.5-inch model. The iPad Pro models will combine a six-core CPU and a 12-core GPU, while also delivering all-day battery life.

Soon, Apple will introduce a new iPhone feature that will do away with that annoying – and risky – urge to look at a text message while you’re driving. Everyone has been so hyper-focused on the iPhone 8 that iOS 11 has gotten much less attention this year than previous iOS versions have gotten from the rumor mill in past years. iOS 11 is bringing quite a few updates, including machine learning and translation capabilities for Siri, several updates to iMessage, improvements to the Camera and Photos apps and much more. The improved version will be a part of the upcoming macOS High Sierra operating system, expected as a public beta in June and a full release in the fall.

The Cupertino giant updated it’s iMac, Macbook and Macbook Pro lineups, integrating Kaby Lake processors, more GPU and expanded memory options.

Many users, particularly those who classify themselves as professionals and thus in need of serious horsepower from their workstations, were disappointed by Apple’s latest crop of Macbook Pros.

Featuring next-generation Intel Xeon processors up to 18 cores, iMac Pro is created to handle the most demanding pro workflows.