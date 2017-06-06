Apple TV will receive Amazon Prime Video “later this year”

As for the software announcements, we may get to see Apple unveiling iOS 11, watchOS 4, tvOS 11, and macOS 10.13. iTunes is expected to get an improvement, mainly in terms of freedom from bloated software and cluttered “look and feel”. That remains true today-a search for “Chromecast” returns Roku and Fire TV sticks, while a search for “Apple TV” returns Roku and Fire TV boxes mixed with third-party Apple TV accessories.

Pic: ReutersA deal bringing Amazon Prime Video to Apple TV, announced on Monday at Apple Inc’s developer conference after years of talk, shows how competitive tensions among Silicon Valley titans can stand in the way of serving customers.

Is it a coincidence that WWDC 2017 kicks off in less than an hour?

Rumors surrounding Apple’s next-generation iPhone 8 obviously focus on the hardware, since Apple fans are about to get their major iPhone hardware refresh in three years.

The Apple Watch will also be able to better connect with other hardware gadgets, such as continuous glucose monitors, via Bluetooth.

The speaker, while expected by some industry watchers, marked Apple’s first new product announcement since the Apple Watch in September 2014. However, 2017, could be the year that Apple does something about that. How?

Other features coming to the Mac include the ability to stop video from automatically playing on websites when using Safari. Both Google and Amazon are continually adding features to their devices and the voice assistants they house.

The Siri voice response system will sound more lifelike, and translate several languages. Apple also updated its MacBook laptops with faster processors. Even then, Apple says it won’t know who you are – it’ll just get an anonymous ID to help process a response. It will come in December starting at about $5,000. Tim Cook called it “pretty badass”. Although Apple Watch has emerged as the leader in its technological niche, it hasn’t become a smash hit like the iPhone or the iPad – at least until tablet sales started declining.

Under the screen, the processing technology has changed, with Apple delivering a new processor, the A10X Fusion.

Siri will translate queries into other languages, including French, Spanish and Chinese; will support more third-party apps via the SiriKit developers kit that Apple released a year ago; and will have more context for proactive suggestions. It makes many chances that you may have any one of the above.

For photos, Apple is turning to a “high efficiency” format to replace the widely used JPEG standard. The key to packing the performance into the unit is a new cooling system that Apple says is 80% more efficient than the current ones. The Lock Screen and Notification Center are merged together (but why?!), and finally, Maps includes… indoor navigation? Developers pay $1,599 per ticket, getting hands-on experience with trained Apple engineers. The App Store has been redesigned completely as well with this update.

Whenever the phone is connected to a auto using either Bluetooth or a cable, or if the vehicle is moving, the phone will withhold any notifications for things like text messages or news updates.

– iOS 11 will store and play videos and photos while taking less space on your mobile device with better and more efficient compression.

The browser’s new “intelligent tracking prevention”, meanwhile, will use machine learning to identify and block digital-ad trackers in order to keep advertisers from following and profiling users. This method is aimed at focusing on a small number of features and trying to improve them in comparison to introducing a new set of features.

– iOS 11 will support augmented reality (AR) applications.