Apple unveils $349 HomePod to compete with Amazon Echo, Google Home

Like the Amazon Echo and Google Home, the HomePod will play music while also helping people to manage their lives and homes.

Tapping Apple’s Siri digital assistant, such a speaker is expected to serve as a butler as well as an outlet for listening to music.

The technology firm has introduced a new feature called Do Not Disturb While Driving, which silences notifications and turns off the iPhone screen when it detects you are driving.

And Apple Watch is bringing Siri front and center. That’s especially important because people are starting to access information, entertainment and search in a more “pervasive” way that’s less dependent on smarthphones, he said.

An internet-connected speaker called HomePod is coming in December for about $350. The $349 price tag is a bit more expensive than comparably-sized internet-connected speakers, almost double the price of the Amazon Echo, and more than double the Google Home.

The Echo, released in 2015, and Google Home, released a year ago, were the first entrants in a promising market.

While Apple may hope that people buy into the idea of HomePod serving a different, more musical objective than its Amazon and Google rivals, people really like using their speakers for services beyond listening to music. Augmented reality is the blending of the physical and virtual worlds. Facebook, HTC and Sony have high-end VR systems, too. Apple’s entry into the market could change that. He introduced ARKit, a set of software tools that will allow developers to make high-quality AR apps for iPhones and iPads.

Apple has become the world’s most valuable public company by designing phones and other devices that work seamlessly with software.

WWDC is traditionally the place where Apple shows off improvements to the software that powers its devices, rather than hardware revisions or brand new machines. They can use the money instantly to send to someone, make purchases using Apple Pay in stores, apps and on the web, or transfer it from Apple Pay Cash to their bank account.

Apple CEO Tim Cook unveiled the latest operating system for Mac computers.

Apple Pencil is more deeply integrated into iPad with support for inline drawing and a new Instant Notes feature opens Notes from the Lock Screen by simply tapping Apple Pencil on the display. Another Safari feature will stop video from automatically playing on websites. It will not block the ads themselves, though. The previously available 9.7-inch Pro appears to have been put out to pasture, presumably to avoid confusion with the standard non-Pro iPad, which is the same size. More powerful 21.5-inch models with 4K screens start at $1899, and 27-inch models with 5K screens start at $2699.

Apple Inc AAPL.O kicked off its annual developer conference on Monday by unveiling a “Siri face” for the Apple Watch that will enable the voice-activated assistant to provide users with information like commute times for upcoming appointments.

The new iPad Pro also comes with a better camera – the same one found in the iPhone 7 – along with more storage, a better display and faster refreshing of moving images.

Although the iPad Pro 10.5 is out in June, it will still come with iOS 10 to start with before iOS 11 eventually launches in the “fall”.

In a nod to Amazon streaming fans, Apple is also bringing Amazon Prime to its Apple TV app. It will also be possible to exchange data between gym equipment and the watch.