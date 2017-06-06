Apple unveils an Amazon Echo competitor

Apple has unveiled a smart speaker to rival the Amazon Echo and Google Home as the tech giant said it wanted to “reinvent home music”.

Siri was also front-and-center of Apple’s machine-learning, a type of artificial intelligence that helps software adapt to data and recognize patterns automatically.

The moves announced Monday escalate Apple’s technological battle of wits with Google, Amazon, Microsoft and Facebook. With Siri most widely used on iPhone, Apple risked missing out on the daily, at-home tasks consumers increasingly use Echo or Home for – reminders, calendars, music. And like those products, the speaker is a gateway to other Apple products, and a showcase for Apple’s voice assistant, Siri.

Apple’s Siri assistant will be integrated into the $US349 ($A466) speaker, and can make music recommendations that pair with the company’s Apple Music service, send text messages, check news and sports scores and control compatible home gadgets like lightbulbs and thermostats.

The company is casting Siri as a music connoisseur that will learn and cater to the tastes of the HomePod’s owners, as well as answer questions about the songs as they are played.

Apple boss Tim Cook said the event was “the best and biggest WWDC ever”.

More than 35 million people in the US are expected to use a voice-activated speaker at least once a month this year, more than doubling from last year, according the research firm eMarketer.

But while Amazon and Google have stressed the daily practicalities of the artificial intelligence assistants that run Echo and Home, Apple framed HomePod more as a music-listening platform, with practicalities like reminders and calendar nearly an after thought.

The Echo, released in 2015, and Google Home, released a year ago, were the first entrants in a promising market.

Announcing the Siri speaker was just one of many Siri-related upgrades that came out of this year’s WWDC.

The lack of a breakthrough device has periodically raised concerns that Apple has become too dependent on the iPhone and supported the theory that the company lost its knack for innovation when its co-founder Steve Jobs died of cancer in 2011.

Available in December, it won’t be cheap-$349-but Apple boasts that it will have better audio than its competition. The company “can’t afford to yield valuable real-estate in the heart of people’s homes to Amazon, Google and others”, said Geoff Blaber, research analyst at CCS Insight.

Still, the HomePod will be built with standard home assistant functionality.

Apple had plenty of other announcements. If the speculation pans out, the speaker would be Apple’s first new product since its smartwatch in 2015.

Safari, Apple’s web browser, is getting new features aimed at online annoyances. Siri also has a new screen in the Apple Watch which presents data and information that may echo earlier behavior at a similar time of day or the week. “Apple today was much more focused on talking about it”. Apple also laid some groundwork for augmented reality, the projection of digital features onto real-world surroundings, by giving app developers tools for incorporating AR into their products.