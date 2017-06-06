Apple unveils ‘HomePod’ speaker, first new product in years

HomePod will taking Amazon Echo and Google Home, which have been building momentum in the market for voice-controlled speakers capable of controlling smart appliances, fetching content from the internet and more.

The trend-setting company also is putting new twists on existing products as it delves deeper into virtual reality and a form of artificial intelligence called machine learning. It would mark an effort by Apple to catch up with Amazon and Google.

Apple’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing Phil Schiller announces HomePod as he speaks during the opening keynote address the 2017 Apple Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) at the San Jose Convention Center on June 5, 2017 in San Jose, California.

Tapping Apple’s Siri digital assistant, such a speaker is expected to serve as a butler as well as an outlet for listening to music.

On paper, Apple’s choice to present the HomePod a Sonos-esque high-end audio speaker that’s powered by Siri compared to a Siri-powered home assistant is deliberate and a concession.

Apple is expected to unveil new features for its Apple Watch as its Worldwide Developers Conference kicks off on Monday. Making the most of it will require a subscription to Apple’s own music streaming service, which runs $10 to $15 per month and has attracted 27 million subscribers so far.

The HomePod speaker will sell for $349, twice as much as the Amazon Echo, and will start shipping in December.

The price is quite a jump from Google’s $129 Home and Amazon’s $180 full-sized Echo. That makes it a bit taller than the portly Google Home, and slightly shorter than canister-shaped Amazon Echo. The research firm eMarketer says than 35 million people in the US are expected to use a voice-activated speaker at least once a month this year, more than double its estimate from last year. Federighi reiterated that numerous advanced deep learning and artificial intelligence analysis – such as finding your location, facial recognition in photos, and setting calendar reminders – is done on the device, shutting Apple out of the loop – preventing anyone from asking Apple for data it doesn’t have.

The lack of a breakthrough device has periodically raised concerns that Apple has become too dependent on the iPhone and supported the theory that the company lost its knack for innovation when its co-founder Steve Jobs died of cancer in 2011. During Jobs’ last decade, Apple introduced the iPod, iPhone and iPad – all huge commercial successes that both reshaped daily life and swamped previous digital music players, smartphones and tablets.

But what’s so special about the speaker that Apple is naturally claiming will “reinvent home music”? Given the fact that iOS 11 makes Siri even speaker, we should see this rival the Google Home speaker. It will also be possible to exchange data between gym equipment and the watch.

A iMac Pro is Apple’s most powerful iMac yet. Apple, on the other hand, is focused on selling hardware and apps.

Apple’s is unveiling new features at its annual conference for software programmers on Monday.

Safari, Apple’s web browser, is getting new features aimed at online annoyances. It will not actually block ads, though. Daryanani said Apple may also announce an iPad Pro with a faster processor in an attempt to revive its long-slumping tablet sales.

The new features will come in a software update expected in a few months.

The technology, a feature of the wildly successfully smartphone game Pokemon Go, overlays digital information on real-world images and is seen as an area in which the keenly awaited 10th-anniversary iPhone can stand out from competitors. Before, transactions had been limited to products and services from businesses and institutions.

