Apple unveils HomePod Speaker, taking on Amazon Echo and Google Home

Apple appears poised to unveil a voice-activated, internet-connected speaker that would create a new digital pipeline into people’s homes.

Apple kicked off its annual three-day developer conference by unveiling a smart speaker, a new iMac Pro, a major deal with a rival and its first attempt at taking on Venmo.

Amid the slew of announcements Apple made Monday at its Worldwide Developers Conference, the CE giant announced bigger plays into emerging sectors that included augmented reality, virtual reality and the smart home.

The HomePod, to be launched later this year, has six microphones built into it and is powered by Apple’s smart assistant Siri. If the speculation pans out, the speaker would be Apple’s first new product since its smartwatch in 2015.

HomePod, available in white and space gray, will start shipping this December in the U.S., U.K., and Australia, then follow to other parts of the globe. The protection is similar to what Google Home and Amazon’s Echo speakers already offer. Google followed with its Home speaker, featuring its plain-named Assistant, last year. The research firm eMarketer says than 35 million people in the US are expected to use a voice-activated speaker at least once a month this year, more than double its estimate from last year.

Safari, Apple’s web browser, seeks to make users’ online experience smoother and less annoying. Apple says the machine is fast enough for real-time 3D rendering, code compiling and designing virtual reality content.

“New indoor maps of areas like malls and airports indicated that Apple might be laying groundwork to display information over images of those places in the future”. It will store most messages encrypted in the cloud, making it easier to synchronize across devices.

Apple Watch has emerged as the market leader for smartwatches – but it has competition after including basic fitness trackers in the count. But the Cupertino-based company also previewed the next version of its mobile operating system, iOS 11, complete with some creative and useful updates for mobile photographers. The videos on the iPhone will now be using HEVC code for higher storage efficiency, etc.

The new iPad Pro will have a 10.5-inch screen, placing it between the current 9.7 and 13-inch screens of Apple’s flagship tablet. New iMacs and MacBook laptops start shipping Monday.

Apple is also bringing the ability to send money to friends or other people through its payment service, Apple Pay. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is available in silver, space gray and gold and starts at $799 for the 64GB Wi-Fi model and $929 for the 64GB Wi-Fi + Cellular model.

Apple is redesigning its entire App Store in iOS 11, so it’s not surprising that it’s going to overhaul the Podcasts app, which is a whole marketplace of its own.