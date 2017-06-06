Apple unveils HomePod to compete with Amazon Echo and Google Home

Apple has entered the competitive smart speaker market with the HomePod, a seven-speaker unit which is controlled by Siri and plays tracks on demand from Apple Music.

Just as Google and Facebook did at their developer conferences this year, Apple announced an augmented reality platform called ARKit to allow developers to more easily create augmented reality apps such as Pokémon Go, which overlay digital objects onto the real world.

Apple “can’t afford to yield valuable real-estate in the heart of people’s homes to Amazon, Google and others”, said Geoff Blaber, research analyst at CCS Insight.

Apple also touched on other Siri features in the speaker, although these were mentioned in a secondary manner – the company is clearly focusing on the music capabilities. Google followed with its Home speaker, featuring its plain-named Assistant, last year.

With the smart speakers, users can do anything from ordering a pizza to turning off the lights in their house.

Spending on VPA-enabled wireless speakers is expected to eclipse $2 billion by 2020, according to the consulting firm Gartner.

The speaker, while expected by some industry watchers, marked Apple’s first new product announcement since the Apple Watch in September 2014. It most likely is now generating a bit lower gross margins on iPhones as smartphone component prices and competition heat up, but it has made up the difference from higher margin software products such as commissions from apps and subscriptions to Apple Music. Those two companies aren’t trying to make money directly from selling phones, tablets, e-readers, $40 web video streaming devices and more.

Following in Google’s footsteps, Siri will also be able to translate and speak phrases from six languages, with more coming later, Apple said.

Still, the Apple Watch hasn’t been a smash hit, fueling worries that the company’s ability to transfix customers had waned after the 2011 death of co-founder Steve Jobs.

Apple’s strict adherence to profit goals can potentially hinder experiments and runs counter to efforts to pitch itself as more than a hardware company, even though Apple generates 88% of its annual sales from iPhones, computers, iPads, headphones and other hardware.

The trend-setting company also is putting new twists on existing products as it delves deeper into virtual reality and a form of artificial intelligence called machine learning.

Also, in important news for the upcoming macOS release, High Sierra, there will be an update to Safari that helps block site trackers and autoplaying videos – something that seems to be an epidemic on media sites right now and it drives me, personally, insane.

There was also a new 10.5in version of the iPad Pro, the tablet for professional users, which can support a full-sized keyboard cover.