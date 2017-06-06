Apple Unveils iOS 11 At WWDC 2017

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Apple appears poised to unveil a voice-activated, internet-connected speaker that would create a new digital pipeline into people’s homes.

The speaker will sell for about $350 in December in the USA, United Kingdom and Australia. The HomePod will play music while also helping people to manage their lives and homes. Google followed with its Home speaker, featuring its plain-named Assistant, last year. Google, meanwhile, previewed new speaker features such as hands-free phone calling during its software conference last month. Or make that new voices, with a male version of Siri is getting a refresh, too.

Safari, Apple’s web browser, seeks to make users’ online experience smoother and less annoying. Called High Sierra, it recognizes more faces automatically, which should make it easier to organize photos, and will offer more photo editing tools.

Although Siri would likely be a centerpiece of a smart speaker from Apple, Moorhead said the device’s design, colors and acoustics will also likely be focal points because the company has a long history of making elegantly designed products. This is Apple’s long-awaited competitor to Amazon’s popular Echo speark. Even then, Apple says it won’t know who you are – it’ll just get an anonymous ID to help process a response.

Virtual reality has been described as the next big thing for decades. In one demo, Apple executive Craig Federighi pointed a camera at a table on stage and added a virtual coffee cup and a lamp on the real table.

Apple “can’t afford to yield valuable real-estate in the heart of people’s homes to Amazon, Google and others”, said Geoff Blaber, research analyst at CCS Insight. But so far, interest has been strongest among gamers, developers and hardware makers rather than everyday users. Apple’s entry into the market could change that.

Apple CEO Tim Cook launched iOS 11 with over 10 new features. Yet it isn’t as bulky as the 12.9-inch model.

Apple also unveiled new Macs, addressing complaints that Apple has let its Mac lineup languish in favor of its better-selling products, namely the iPhone. The new model will begin shipping on Monday. Apple also unveiled the high-end iMac Pro coming in December starting at about $5,000.

Apple has revealed the next major release of their mobile operating system, iOS 11 and it is coming to the iPhone and iPad this fall. Only the most recent messages will be kept on the device to save storage space. Although the format is not exclusive to Apple, it’s not yet clear how well the photos will work with non-Apple software and devices.

For photos, Apple is turning to a “high efficiency” format to replace the widely used JPEG standard.

Apple is also bringing the ability to send money to friends or other people through its payment service, Apple Pay. If the speculation pans out, the speaker would be Apple’s first new product since its smartwatch in 2015. The phone will block most notifications to reduce temptations behind the wheel.

Apple has not given a specific release date for iOS 11, although we are expecting them to release it some time in September along with their new iPhone 8 smartphones.