Apple unveils iOS 11 at WWDC

Ortutay reported from NY.

It is the first new device Apple has announced in nearly three years.

A deal bringing Amazon Prime Video to Apple TV, announced on Monday at Apple’s developer conference after years of talk, shows how competitive tensions among Silicon Valley titans can stand in the way of serving customers.

What’s new in iOS 11?

The WWDC 2017 has revealed many features that are super exciting for developers and users alike, with new products and exciting new things to come from iOS 11!

Apple’s annual software update for its iPhone and iPad range is here. Received money will be placed onto an “Apple Pay Cash Card” that can be used as an Apple Pay payment source – either for person-to-person transactions or normal merchant transactions – or transferred to a bank account. It will manifest itself in many other ways too. Watch out, Venmo, PayPal and Square. Apple still has some explaining to do when it comes to the finer details. These new capabilities, Federighi said, make iOS the largest AR platform in the world.

Maps in iOS 11 is expected to gain support for indoor maps for malls and airports in selected cities.

The Maps app will now display the speed limit of the road you’re driving on and let you know what lane you should be in. That would be another way to prevent distracting texts while driving. Users have the option of sending an auto reply to contacts listed in Favorites to let them know they are driving and can not respond until they arrive at their destination.

The new iOS will now synchronize messages across iOS and macOS automatically.

In urgent situations, recipients of that message will be able to reply with the word urgent in order to push a message through.

Apple nodded to several up-and-coming technology trends, unveiling a new “smart” home speaker and device features touching on virtual reality, online privacy and a form of artificial intelligence called machine learning.

Siri will be able to translate in various languages, like English, French, Chinese, German, Spanish and Italian. And a new format called High Efficiency Image File Format can reduce the file size of the pics you take on an iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus. Using Bluetooth and WiFi, it will also be able to track when you’re moving in a vehicle and give you the option to turn on a “do not disturb” mode while driving. It will block videos that start playing automatically, for instance, and can also prevent ads from following and profiling users. Perhaps the most exciting is ARkit, a new tool for developers aimed at making apps for the iPhone work better with augmented reality. This is another feature I’ll need to try.

Now Apple has redesigned it to fit on one page so that it resembles a virtual pillbox. There’s a certain noble purity in keeping its platforms apart, but that leaves Apple’s users in a bind if they simply want a traditional laptop with a touchscreen. They will sync messages to Apple servers in the cloud and keep only the most recent messages in local storage. A new MusicKit API is also coming to allow third-party apps to integrate into the Music app more tightly.

Music Machine – As a music-control device, the Apple Watch has mostly been an awkward remote control for an iPhone.

The company is also launching new models of both the iPad and the Mac computer. With its new user-to-user payment feature, Apple Pay will be going up against competitors like Venmo in a bid to make itself more useful to users.