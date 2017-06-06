Apple unveils its speaker

However, in a reference to current tensions over privacy and terrorism, Apple says that the HomePod won’t record anything until the term “Hey Siri” is uttered.

John Knoll of Industrial Light & Magic, right, speaks about virtual reality during an announcement of new products at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, Calif., Monday, June 5, 2017. Siri will be voice activated to respond to requests for information and other help around the house.

The new move will see shows such as Man in the High Castle and The Grand Tour made available on Apple TV devices for the first time.

Wireless speakers are a booming tech category at present and are seen as a gateway into turning our homes into “smart” homes. “It will reinvent home audio”, boasted Apple CEO Tim Cook.

The conference is typically devoted to software updates and this year, Apple released a series of new features and updates for the iPhone, the iPad, Mac and the Apple Watch – including an augmented-reality kit for developers aimed at making the iPhone “the largest AR platform in the world”. Amazon has heavily dominated the field with its home speaker called Echo, which uses the digital assistant Alexa. That’s especially important because people are starting to access information, entertainment and search in a more “pervasive” way that’s less dependent on smartphones, he said. The smart speaker is available in Space Gray and White color variants and will be released in December this year in select markets such as the US, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Imagine what Apple could do if it didn’t mind losing money on one product like a home speaker or from potential future products like an Apple vehicle or glasses that mix the virtual world with reality like the Pokemon Go game. That suggests either that Apple believes sound quality is what will drive consumers to buy the HomePod or that it’s not yet confident in the product’s smarts or the range of its abilities. The research firm eMarketer says than 35 million people in the USA are expected to use a voice-activated speaker at least once a month this year, more than double its estimate from last year.

The Cupertino, California-based company said Siri, which also competes with Alphabet Inc’s Google Assistant, will now work across devices. “[And] You can even ask more complex, music-related questions like ‘Who’s the drummer in this song?’ or ‘What album came out on this day 20 years ago?'” And all communications will be encrypted, meaning authorities can’t try to tap home communications. New iMacs released Monday are getting better displays and graphics capabilities. “They’re really looking to make [the iPad pro] a productivity tool”. It will block videos that start playing automatically, for instance, and can also prevent ads from following and profiling users.

The state of audio is changing rapidly, and while Apple hasn’t really pushed the “pod” name much in the past few years, that looks to change.

Apple is also bringing the ability to send money to friends or other people through its payment service, Apple Pay.

Apple also introduced a new version of its business-oriented iPad Pro at an intermediate size with more storage, a better display and an improved camera. So far, the service has limited payments to purchases of products and services from companies and other organizations.

On the software front, RBC Capital analyst Amit Daryanani expects the iOS 11 – the next operating system for Apple’s iPhones and iPads – to get an overhaul that will accommodate the anticipated removal of the home button from the 10th anniversary model of the iPhone due out later this year.