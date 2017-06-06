Apple Unveils New IMac Pro

So powerful, in fact, that Apple is calling it “the most powerful Mac ever“. The low-power Y-series chips the MacBook uses see the biggest performance boost from the Kaby Lake upgrade, and Apple has also added the refined butterfly switch keyboard introduced in the MacBook Pros previous year. It will have SSDs with storage of 1TB to 4TB, up to 128GB of ECC RAM, four Thunderbolt 3 ports, and built-in 10 Gigabit Ethernet.

The new iMac will be fitted with Radeon Pro Vega 56 with 8GB HBM2 memory or Radeon Pro Vega 64 with 16GB HBM2 memory. Likewise, the screen offers support for the wide P3 color gamut and HDR playback at up to 600 nits of brightness.

The 12-inch MacBook, last updated in April of 2016, stands to benefit the most. This entry level version of the 13-inch MacBook Pro starts at $1299.

The new 10.5-inch model reduces the bezels by almost 40 percent and has a redesigned Retina display that’s 20 percent larger than the 9.7-inch iPad Pro.

The iMac Pro is unabashedly powerful. These include an all-new Files app, multi-touch drag and drop support, a customizable Dock that provides quick access to frequently used apps and documents, improved multitasking, a new document scanner in Notes, and deeper integration with Apple Pencil. The all-new iMac Pro, with its gorgeous 27-inch Retina® 5K display, up to 18-core Xeon processors and up to 22 Teraflops of graphics computation, is the most powerful Mac® ever made.

The iMac Pro is set to ship in December STARTING at a wallet-busting $5,000.

New iPad Pro models said to come with ProMotion technology that can deliver refresh rates of up to 120Hz for fluid scrolling, greater responsiveness and smoother motion content. Apple claims that ProMotion improves display quality and reduces power consumption by automatically adjusting the display refresh rate to match the movement of the content. Apple claims that the Retina display on the new iPad Pro model is the company’s “brightest iPad display yet”. The company recently updated the Mac Pro with slightly newer processors, but aside from that minor upgrade, its high-end systems haven’t been refreshed since 2013.

Featuring next-generation Intel Xeon processors up to 18 cores, iMac Pro is created to handle the most demanding pro workflows.

Innovative thermal architecture gives iMac Pro 80 percent more cooling capacity, allowing for extreme performance in the same thin and seamless iMac design.

Apple isn’t completely reinventing the wheel here, and is using its 27 inch Retina 5K display for the screen, really changing and shaking up what goes behind that display. The company also announced a brand new iMac model directed at high end Pro users. The Radeon Pro 500 series makes use of the critically-acclaimed “Polaris” GPU architecture, delivering the flawless balance of performance and operating efficiency that makes them ideal for All-In-Ones.