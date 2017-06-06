Apple unveils new technology at WWDC in San Jose

Apple unveiled new hardware, including a Siri-powered speaker, and previewed upcoming iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple features as the technology company’s Worldwide Developers Conference kicked off Monday.

Wingnut came at WWDC to demo a game it developed using Apple’s AR software.

Apple is putting the distracted driving issue front and center and making it so individuals can just put down the phone and drive.

The watch can communicate with some gym equipment to share data between the two – like your heart rate or the treadmill’s incline.

But Tim Cook & Co. revealed plenty about the software that will be at the new iPhone’s core when it arrives, likely in the fall.

We’ve also got some new iMac Pro models to look forward too.

Apple will also be adding advanced wireless speaker support to HomeKit in the form of a new “AirPlay 2” protocol. The price starts at $4,999. But Apple insists that through machine learning and artificial intelligence, Siri will indeed get smarter in iOS 11, and also learn more about how to please you with personal experiences and suggestions by learning what you’re doing inside the Safari, News, Mail and Messages apps.

Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering, speaks during an announcement of new products at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, Calif., Monday, June 5, 2017.

SIRI’s also getting a massive upgrade, the voice is much more natural and expressive, aaanndd. there’s a male voice option! The browser is also adding “intelligent” tracking prevention in order to cut down on ads that follow you around the Internet. The iPhone maker spent considerable time on iOS 11, which comes with impressive new features that will be available across devices, but also with iPad-specific features. Rather surprisingly, Apple’s calling this feature Do Not Disturb While Driving.

Money received is paid into a new Apple Pay Cash account, which can then be used to make purchases or transferred to a bank account. Both sizes will now start with 64GB.

The iPad gains some significant new features in iOS 11, including a new, redesigned Dock that can be called up from within apps, similar to the macOS dock, and that users will be able to drag and drop icons out of to open split view multitasking windows. Even so, the inclusion of a central file manager at all is a huge change for iOS, and it might help make the iPad (and iPhone) more useful as general-purpose computing devices.

Siri-powered speaker: An Internet-connected speaker called HomePod is coming in December for about $350. Apple said it will be launched “later this year”.

It’s just under 7-inches tall and covered in seamless 3-D mesh fabric and has some pretty wonderful acoustic properties. Apple said just like the iPod reinvented music in our pockets, it wants to do the same for music in our homes.

As for HomePod, Apple says that while the speaker’s always listening, nothing will be sent to Apple’s servers until you say, “Hey, Siri”.