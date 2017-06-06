Apple unveils Siri-powered HomePod speaker, with a special focus on music

We can now put any and all rumors to rest as Apple has today taken the wraps off its Siri-powered speaker during the keynote speech at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). It works with Apple Music and your existing iTunes library to play tunes or podcasts.

It starts shipping later this year in the US, United Kingdom and Australia. It would be Apple’s first new product since its smartwatch in 2015.

With a new watch face, Apple Watch promises to learn about your routines to figure out what information to display on the watch face.

The 10.5-inch iPad also includes a bunch of the other features that separate the smaller iPad Pro from the entry-level £340 iPad: an improved four-speaker sound system, a laminated “wide colour” display that improves contrast and expands the available colour gamut, a True Tone display, a better camera, and support for the Smart Connector and Apple Pencil. Meanwhile, Siri has a new voice, a new visual interface, the ability to perform task management, and a new translation feature that is still in beta.

And Apple has some real advantages that Google and Amazon lack: a long track record of excellent hardware, a customer base that’s accustomed to paying more, and over 500 retail stores worldwide where potential buyers will be able to see (and hear) the HomePod before buying.

Together with the £340 iPad, the new iPad Pro and the software features in iOS 11 are Apple’s latest attempt to help define what the iPad can do.

The next Mac version will be called High Sierra, suggesting that it’s a refinement of the current version, Sierra. It is coming out this fall and will be a free update.

Apple continues to find new reasons for users to want to upgrade their aging iPads, as the company looks to appeal to the pro user even more.

Apple says the A8 processor chip – the one used in the iPhone – means HomePod will be the “smartest home speaker” on offer. Apple also laid some groundwork for augmented reality, the projection of digital features onto real-world surroundings, by giving app developers tools for incorporating AR into their products. But it’s suffered from an early release that saw it unable to do numerous things the Echo could do, such as shop or allow third-party integrations. But there have been other market categories where Apple hasn’t been first or best.

Samsung doubled the number of wearable devices shipped compared with the previous year, but it’s still at fourth overall, at less than 5 percent, just ahead of Garmin.

Announcing a new version of the iPad Pro at the start of its developer’s conference, WWDC, the newly announced iPad Pro 10.5 will come with a much brighter, bigger display, but not overly changed too much in size, thanks to changes to the design.

It is the first new device Apple has announced in nearly three years. The most popular paid apps are usually games. While the Google Home retails for $129 and the Echo for $179 (with semi-frequent sales on both), the HomePod will go on sale for $349.

HomePod packs powerful speaker technology, Siri intelligence and wireless access to the entire Apple Music library into a lovely speaker that is less than 7 inches tall, can rock most any room with distortion-free music and be a helpful assistant around your home. For Apple, having one would further broaden the role that its software, services and gadgets play in people’s lives.