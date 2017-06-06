Apple unveils watchOS 4 with a ton of new features

The all-new watchOS 4 gets three new watch faces, enhanced apps, and improved UI for a more intuitive experience.

Apple has also added features and updates to the Workout and Activity apps. WatchOS 4 overhauls a series of everyday apps such as Music, Workout and brings a couple of new watch faces including one that is powered by Siri suggestions. Apple Watch, additionally, will tap into your workout history and suggest milestones accordingly. You’ll need to choose the information you want to receive from Siri based on time, location, and your routines.

For instance, a new Siri watch face aims to predict information you’ll need throughout your day.

Other new watch faces in watchOS 4 include a kaleidoscope face with a moving graphics effect, and Toy Story watch faces featuring characters from the movie. Updates to the Activity app reflect that usage. Whenever you achieve any of these, the watch will display a pretty new animation. These are all features many other fitness trackers have, including Fitbit devices.

The Activity app can also provide monthly challenges tailor-made for users to accomplish.

The Workout app in watchOS4 will also have some specific exercise updates as well. They’re personalized for each user.

Users who do a lot of gym training will appreciate the new NFC feature that lets Apple Watches share information with gym equipment.

It’s interesting to see Apple be so open about using NFC technology – even though it powers Apple Pay the company typically has refrained from using the NFC terminology when discussing the tech that powers their payment platform. If you’re a fan of high-intensity interval workouts, you’ll get custom heart rate algorithms.

Apple has unveiled watchOS 4, the updated version of its wearable operating system, bringing in a bevvy of watch faces and a Siri smart watch face.

The Workout app has been redesigned as well with easier navigation and a minimalistic landing page.