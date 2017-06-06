Apple updates MacOS Sierra, calls it High Sierra

The free upgrade will be available on all compatible devices in autumn.

Apple has unveiled macOS High Sierra featuring new core storage, video, and graphics technologies.

The newest version of MacOS contains the foundations for high-end virtual reality. It’s a mostly under-the-hood change, but users will notice a difference. Seriously, that’s the name of the next macOS release, which will be finalized and shipping this fall as a free upgrade to owners of any Mac system that supported the Sierra release from past year. In the coming days we will be digging deep into the software and reveal every bit of what Apple did not announce on stage yesterday, so stay tuned for that. You can sign up for that as part of the Apple Beta program.

The second item on the list will be macOS 10.13; click the download link.

During the WWDC, Apple arranged 12 Vive demonstration areas to demonstrate VR content developed by Apple and other content developers. We’re going to need more information here.

Since High Sierra is a maintenance release, there will be lots of little improvements all over your desktop that you might not even notice at first. The developer kits includes a Thunderbolt 3 enclosure, a AMD Radeon RX 580, and a USB-C hub. However it has now been updated to Metal 2, which is more suitable when it comes to Machine Learning!”We’re bringing Metal for VR to High Sierra”, Craig Federighi commented. The video standard has also been changed to the H.265/HVEC, which is better suited for 4K output. Apple tested the Javascript performance against Chrome and found that Safari is up to 80 percent faster – which is a huge gain.

The autoplay blocker will likely prove popular with users who get annoyed by videos that instantly begin when a webpage loads. This update will also make the big move to “Intelligent Tracking Prevention” for advertisements. Photos will have more editing tools, including Curves for fine-tuning colour and contrast in the image.

Photo edits sync back to photo library from Photoshop or Pixelmator. It will also for the first time support third-party extensions, granting users access to publishing services like Animoto, Shutterfly and Wix from within the Photos app. Currently, all Mac machines since 1985 have been using Hierarchical File System (HFS), another proprietary Apple file system that has since been succeeded by HFS+ with support for much larger files.