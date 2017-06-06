Apple wants Siri to read your mind and take over your home

Although a new product announcement from Apple isn’t the major pop-cultural event that it used to be, the pitiless taskmaster that is capitalism demands that the company continue pressing ever forward with sleek new gadgets exciting enough to convince consumers that last year’s gadget just isn’t good enough anymore.

Apple will compete with Google Home and Amazon Echo later this year with a new speaker called HomePod.

HomePod, powered Apple’s Siri digital assistant, will begin shipping in December in the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom. Additionally, Siri will be able to chime in by answering follow-up questions, and offer multiple results to queries. Although that product came out after other smartwatches hit the market, it quickly outshone competitors, according to industry research firms.

Apple is introducing a 10.5-inch iPad Pro in an attempt to revive interest in its once hot-selling line of tablets. It most likely is now generating a bit lower gross margins on iPhones as smartphone component prices and competition heat up, but it has made up the difference from higher margin software products such as commissions from apps and subscriptions to Apple Music. The research firm eMarketer says than 35 million people in the USA are expected to use a voice-activated speaker at least once a month this year, more than double its estimate from last year.

A survey released last month by research firm eMarketer found Echo speakers held 70.6 percent of the USA market, compared with 23.8 percent for Google Home.

Apple is expected to announce plans this week to make its Siri voice assistant work with a larger variety of apps, but initial changes were expected to add just a small number of capabilities.

Analysts said the smart home speaker market is ripe for Apple.

The price is quite a jump from Google’s $129 Home and Amazon’s $180 full-sized Echo. That’s especially important because people are starting to access information, entertainment and search in a more “pervasive” way that’s less dependent on smarthphones, he said.

Following in Google’s footsteps, Siri will also be able to translate and speak phrases from six languages, with more coming later, Apple said.

A new Siri interface on the Apple Watch will also blend users’ calendar information with other useful details, like airline tickets they may have booked, the company said.

Apple had plenty of other announcements.

The new iPad Pro also comes with a better camera – the same one found in the iPhone 7 – along with more storage, a better display and faster refreshing of moving images. It will block videos that start playing automatically, for instance, and can also prevent ads from following and profiling users.

Imagine what Apple could do if it didn’t mind losing money on one product like a home speaker or from potential future products like an Apple auto or glasses that mix the virtual world with reality like the Pokemon Go game.

Apple is also bringing the ability to send money to friends or other people through its payment service, Apple Pay.

The free software, iOS 11, is expected in September, when Apple typically releases new iPhones. It did so today at the WWDC (World Wide Developer’s Conference), its annual in-house presentation of its newest innovations for software developers as reported by The New York Times.