Apple Watch gets ‘smarts’ from Siri

Apple’s is unveiling new features at its annual conference for software programmers on Monday. It also stated that Amazon will have more than 70% of all voice-enabled speaker users in the USA this year.

By year end Apple also plans to offer a new iMac Pro that will have workstation capabilities with an 8-Core Xeon Processor and options to go to 10 Core or 18 Core.

Other features could be made to Siri which would allow it to sound more like a human, a new dark mode and other small but useful features.

The company will also try to win over programmers with updates to Apple’s operating systems for computers, mobile devices, Apple TV and Watch. The update previous year included new appls, new watch faces and an enhanced user interface.

New features coming to iPhones and iPads, meanwhile, include marginal improvements such as syncing messages to Apple servers in the cloud, saving storage space on phones and tablets.

“We expect Apple’s first home AI product will have excellent acoustics performance (one woofer + seven tweeters) and computing power (similar to iPhone 6/6S AP)”.

Apple’s moving over from JPEGs to a new type of image formate called HEV.

Apple announced ARKit, a new developer application for adding virtual objects to real surfaces in the camera.

If someone does text you while you’re driving, the phone can respond with an automatic message telling them you’re driving and can’t respond just now.

Amazon is already available on rival devices such as Roku and, of course, Amazon’s Fire TV. If the speculation pans out, the speaker would be Apple’s first new product since its smartwatch in 2015. I’m talking about Amazon’s Echo smart speaker, which first came to market around the rise of smartwatches.

Alternatively, Apple usually uploads event highlights to its YouTube channel fairly sharpish, so check that out once the keynote is finished – historically, they they tend to last between an hour or two, so any time after 8pm BST would be a good bet. The speaker (or Siri Speaker – as people are calling it) will be able to do all major things that Amazon Echo and Google Home are capable of doing, but what will make it special is the fact that it can replace those Apple TVs and iPads that you now use as hubs for controlling your home while you’re away. We don’t anticipate big design changes to the hardware.

Could the long-rumored iPad Pro 2 or Siri Speaker be in attendance? According to 9to5Mac, a 10.5 inch iPad Pro with thin bezels may be released at the conference to replace the current 9.7 inch model. An update of Macbook product line is also being considered confirm because Apple recently delayed shipping times for its 15-inch Macbook Pro laptops to the day after WWDC.

Last but not least, the newly announced Macbook lineup might see a slight upgrade for its hardware, offering an updated CPU, GPU and a few other things to make it more suitable for today’s technology advancements.

What time is the WWDC 2017 keynote in the United Kingdom and US?

We are going to be Live Blogging the update on our Twitter page, so make sure you tune in when the Keynote starts.