Apple watchOS 4 unveiled, stars new Siri-powered watch face

Apple is expected to launch a new watch later this year, and in preparation, it is also set to announce the fourth iteration of its watchOS operating system at WWDC 2017 on 5 June.

WatchOS 4 is in developer preview now. Still, they bring some cool new ways to interact with our watches and add a little fun to the screen we see the most. These refinements include improvements to the Apple Watch as a information console, fitness tracker, music player, and payment maker.

This approach bears a striking resemblance to Google Now, which feeds a similar information stream to iPhone and Android smartphone owners, as well as Android Wear smartwatch users.

The watch will also renew one of Apple’s strong points of the past. It’ll tell you what time the sunset is and give you options to control HomeKit enabled products, in line with that time of day.

Apple only touched on a new multiple workouts feature, but it’s worth mentioning: with watchOS 4, you can complete different exercises in the same recorded workout.

Apple is clearly shifting focus. It will translate user queries to other languages so they can be interpreted by third-party apps. If you’re taking a rest at one end of the pool, your watch will automatically detect it and mark it as the end of one set of laps and the start of another.

Big news for more hardened fitness fanatics is the addition of High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT).

However, the coolest feature may be that with WatchOS 4 your watch will be able to sync directly to gym equipment like treadmills and ellipticals. This will work through NFC.

WatchOS 4 seems to lay a lot of emphasis on workouts. “Apple Watch paired with AirPods has really become a magical combination”, Apple says. We sure hope so. Apple’s news app, News, has also come to Apple Watch, and there’s even a flashlight on the way. Apple Watch Series 2 is available in gold, rose gold, silver or space grey aluminium, or silver or space black stainless steel cases starting at Rs 32,900 and the ceramic Apple Watch Edition at Rs 1,10,900. There’s also some new animations.

Apple is continuing its partnership with Disney. First up is a Siri face, which taps into the AI’s proactive smarts to display information relevant to your day, including weather, upcoming events, tickets, news, photo memories, activity tracking, and home control. There are a few aesthetic changes, most strikingly are the new album art windows that now show redesigned album art. Apple has also gone ahead and redesigned the dock of the watchOS now, and users can now vertically scroll through the apps.