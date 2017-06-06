Apple will keep conversations with Siri and HomePod a secret

The tech giant confirmed the new Pro will start at £619 for the 64GB with WiFi model, and £749 for the 64GB, WiFi and cellular model.

Apple nodded to several up-and-coming technology trends, unveiling a new “smart” home speaker and device features touching on virtual reality, online privacy and a form of artificial intelligence called machine learning.

Apple’s Kevin Lynch speaks about the Apple Watch. By comparison, Apple shipped 51 million iPhones and 9 million iPads during the same stretch.

However, Apple AAPL, -0.98% stopped short of calling it a home assistant and thus a direct competitor to companies like Google Inc. It would be Apple’s first new product since its smartwatch in 2015. Although Apple Watch has emerged as the leader among smartwatches, it hasn’t become a smash hit like the iPhone.

The iPad Pro has been made available in a third size as Apple attempts to strengthen its hold on the tablet market.

There, Apple shares the lead with Chinese company Xiaomi, whose fitness tracking wristbands are mostly sold in China. Apple’s marketing boss Phil Schiller previously hinted that the smart speaker would have a screen, commenting: “So there are many moments where a voice assistant is really beneficial, but that doesn’t mean you’d never want a screen”. The chip is backed by a six-core CPU and 12-core GPU which together deliver performance that is 30 percent faster for the CPU, and 40 percent faster for the GPU.

Meanwhile, at a San Jose venue in Northern California, Apple’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tim Cook opened the Worldwide Developers Conference, or WWDC, with announcement that Prime Video, a video streaming service that is operated by Amazon.com, will be integrated into Apple TV, a digital media player and microconsole. They were just the best overall.

The conference is typically devoted to software updates and this year, Apple released a series of new features and updates for the iPhone, the iPad, Mac and the Apple Watch – including an augmented-reality kit for developers aimed at making the iPhone “the largest AR platform in the world”. The idea is to get outside software programmers geared up to write apps for Apple products. The company said its App Store has so far paid out 70 billion USA dollars to developers, of which 30 percent was made previous year.

iOS 11 makes multitasking on iPad even more powerful with a new customisable Dock that provides quick access to frequently used apps and documents from any screen, and a redesigned app switcher makes it easier to move between pairs of active apps, used in Split View and now Slide Over. This week, this included “Minecraft: Pocket” and a new version of “Goat Simulator”, an oddball game that’s exactly what its name sounds like.

APPLE has revealed a host of new products at WWDC 2017 and here’s everything you need to know.

Apple has rolled out new Siri capabilities to better integrate the voice-activated assistant across devices, in the face of stiff competition from rival offerings like Google’s helper and Amazon’s Alexa.

“Though Apple appears to be playing catch up with Amazon and Google, the primary casualty here may be Sonos”.

Apple’s annual conference for app developers begins Monday in San Jose, California.

Derived from the work of voice actress Susan Bennett, the Siri intelligent assistant first made its debut in 2011. For Apple, having one would further broaden the role that its software, services and gadgets play in people’s lives.