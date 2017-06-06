Apple WWDC 2017: 5 Key Takeaways and What They Mean for Government

Not a whole lot of details are now available from the official website other than that customers will be able to start a chat with businesses by searching for them from Siri, Spotlight, Safari, or Maps – which, if Apple can get businesses to sign on, will help iOS users avoid the need to have Messenger or Twitter installed in order to start interacting (i.e. file complaints) with various companies’ customer service departments.

Apple kicked off its annual three-day developer conference in San Jose with a dystopian look at the future. Even Pokémon Go, the app that put augmented reality on the map a year ago, will get a lot better thanks to ARKit.

Cook also praised the Apple developer community which has 16 million registered developers and added three million past year.

Cook also announced that Amazon’s video app will come to Apple’s TV streaming box later this year.

Apple also talked about an app Ikea is making to help people visualize furniture in their homes before they buy it.

The moves announced Monday escalate Apple’s technological battle of wits with Google, Amazon, Microsoft and Facebook. And not even Apple can put enough spin on this type of demo to make it actually seem exciting. As a music-playing device, it will also be a challenger to Sonos, whose wifi-controlled speakers are used by many smartphone users for home entertainment.

Other new watchfaces include a kaleidoscope and new characters such as Woody, Jesse, and Buzz from the Toy Story movie franchise.

It also enhanced its workout app to, for instance, support high intensity interval training. Passengers will be prompted to disable to function, said Apple.

The browser’s new “intelligent tracking prevention”, meanwhile, will use machine learning to identify and block digital-ad trackers in order to keep advertisers from following and profiling users. For its virtual reality play, Apple announced collaboration with Steam, Unity and Unreal to bring VR content consumption and creation to the Mac. Apple is targeting the creative professional and gamers with these updates. Apple claims that the new iMac Pro is packed with enough hardware to make it the most powerful Mac computer to date. Here’s what you need to know about the refreshed models, including all the new features, upgrades, and specs. The Apple Post will be reporting all the latest news live on our website as well as on our social media channels.

“HomePod” will be available starting in December, initially in Australia, Britain and the US.

The free software, iOS 11, is expected in September, when Apple typically releases new iPhones.

The board stays in a fixed location so you can get a closer look at the game by moving the iPad closer to the area of the table where the board has been “placed”. With a new dock, accessible from any screen, you can launch and switch between apps – just like with a Mac. However, iPad Pro does not have a dual-camera system, so you can’t use it to take photos in Portrait mode like on the iPhone 7.

The digital assistant is also getting the ability to instantly translate anything from English to Chinese, French, German, Italian or Spanish. Apple sees the HomePod as a way to reinvent the home music experience and bundle Siri, its AI engine, in the center of it all. Apple said that makes the Mac a great platform for development virtual-reality “experiences”.