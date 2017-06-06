Apple WWDC 2017: All Exciting Announcements You Missed

And productivity looks to be high on Apple’s agenda with the iPad Pro given it took time to show-off new spit-screen multitasking capabilities, drag-and-drop functionality, and an apps dock that resembles the macOS version, for iOS 11 on the iPad. The iPhone also gets a one-handed keyboard mode while iPad users will get a new QuickType keyboard with iOS 11. There will be a new file system as part of the upgrade, along with a redesigned Photos app. In terms of software, the highly awaited iOS 11 was announced with its developer preview released, while the public beta set to release later this month. iOS 11 will be released this fall as a free update for iPhone 5s and later, all iPad Air and iPad Pro models, iPad 5th generation, iPad mini 2 and later and the iPod touch 6th generation.

Apple started the WWDC 2017 with a bang by unveiling a number of new hardware aside from the expected software.

Also usovershenstvovany personal assistant Siri, she learned to translate the entered voice phrases in all known languages. Siri will also offer suggestions based on your personal usage of Safari, News, Mail, Messages and more. Another new iOS feature for driving will be the integration of Do Not Disturb mode. For instance, if you delete a message within the app on your iPhone, the change will reflect immediately on your other devices.

In addition, now via iMessage, you can make payments.

QR codes aren’t as popular in the U.S.as other parts of the world, but the company has made a decision to add QR support in iOS 11.

During its keynote, Apple showcased the new single-page revamped Control Center, which is also customizable. While this was possible in the past, COR ML makes it easier for apps to process data locally using machine learning without sending user information to the cloud.

Other key specification include a 10 hour battery life, 54GB to 512GB of internal storage, a 12MP camera with optical image stabilisation and the ability to capture and edit 4K videos; the front facing camera weights in at 7MP. There is also embedded Apple SIM2 and new iPads support for 802.11ac Wi-Fi and LTE Advanced3 make it easier to stay connected when travelling in more than 180 countries and regions, as per company’s claim. While navigating on the road, users will be able to see speed limits in the Maps app, as well as lane guidance. Apple will also start adding details floor plans of shopping malls and airports.

Siri will get a more natural sounding voice in iOS 11, and will receive a new visual interface.

A new tool bar can help to predict which app you want to open next and there is also a new file system that can easily help to organise your files and documents from third party apps such as Google Drive and DropBox. It may not be first but Apple always does it better.

A brief look at some more features coming with iOS 11 includes a redesigned App Store. iOS developers will now get their stories discovered on App Store.