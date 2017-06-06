Apple WWDC 2017 highlights: Siri, HomePod, iOS 11, and more

Whereas Amazon sells the main version of the Echo for $180; Google’s Home speaker goes for $130.

Just under 7 inches tall, HomePod represents years of hardware and software innovation at Apple, including spatial awareness that allows HomePod to sense its location in a room and automatically adjust the audio to deliver a great music experience, a large, Apple-designed woofer and a custom array of seven beam-forming tweeters. This is Apple’s long-awaited competitor to Amazon’s popular Echo speark.

Apple said that it is the fastest browser ever with features like autoplay blocking, intelligent tracking prevention that uses machine learning to block irritating content.

Apple CEO Tim Cook unveiled the latest operating system for Mac computers.

Apple has also brought Drag and Drop feature to the iPad Pro which is a nifty little feature that makes use of all the real estate of the tablet.

Apple WWDC’17 was a widely awaited event especially by the Apple fans. In other words, older messages can not be transferred from iCloud to a newly-added device, and Apple can not decrypt anyone’s messages because it does not have the uniquely generated keys to do so – even under federal law.

Apple launched a 10.5-inch and updated 12.9-inch iPad Pro variants at WWDC. Apple’s entry into the market could change that. The new model will start at $649 for 64GB of storage and cost up to $949 for 512GB.

The iMessage app now sinhroniziruete messages between devices and can encrypt the data.

For the first time since its introduction in 2007, the App Store has now been optimized with a card-based design and tabs that transform the layout into more of a basic newsfeed than anything else. These devices will only keep the most recent messages in local storage. Although the format is not exclusive to Apple, it’s not yet clear how well the photos will work with non-Apple software and devices, which mostly use JPEG.

For photos, Apple is replacing JPEGs with a new format meant to reduce file sizes.

Apple also showed a sneak peek into a new all-in-one desktop called the iMac Pro.

Apple is also bringing the ability to pay someone back through its payment service, Apple Pay, much as PayPal and other services already do. Before, transactions had been limited to products and services from businesses and institutions.

Apple Maps will get lane guidance for highways and floor plans for indoor malls and airports. Apple Maps plays catch up with Google Maps here with the introduction of one-handed zoom, without explaining how it will function in iOS 11. Additionally, there will be a new Do Not Disturb While Driving, which can help commuters to avoid possible distractions when your eyes should be focused on the road., There are options for “urgent” cases too.

Been trying to be a safer driver and not look at your phone while behind the wheel? That being the case, Apple simply didn’t have enough time to cover all the brand new software feature that will become available once iOS 11 is released to the masses later this year.