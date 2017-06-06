Apple WWDC 2017: iMacs offer improved performance, new iMac Pro is coming

Technology giant Apple upgraded most of its Mac computers on Monday, including a powerful new offering for professional users, showing renewed commitment to a product line that critics say it neglected amid lackluster growth. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is available in silver, space gray and gold and starts at $799 (US) for the 64GB Wi-Fi model and $929 (US) for the 64GB Wi-Fi + Cellular model. – The new iMac Pro will be priced at $4,999.00 and will be available in December. The new 15-inch models will have faster GPUs. The displays on the new iMacs gain a significant boost in maximum brightness, making them approximately 43% brighter than the previous models. All models will be available for sale in the USA starting today. The base model 21.5-inch iMac will start at $1099, while the 4K model has been dropped to $1,299.

The new 10.5-inch model reduces the bezels by almost 40 percent and has a redesigned Retina display that’s 20 percent larger than the 9.7-inch iPad Pro.

The newest member of the iMac family is a serious powerhouse.

The iMac Pro sounds exciting, but the fact that there will be no larger display option is very disappointing.

Unlike existing brushed aluminum iMacs, the iMac Pro comes in Space Gray. “It’s the most powerful Mac we’ve ever made”. The device has all sorts of top-notch specs, including a Xeon processor that scales up to 18 cores and an all-new AMD Radeon Vega GPU. And for half-precision computation, ideal for machine learning, iMac Pro delivers up to an incredible 22 Teraflops of performance.

Options abound, with up to 4TB of storage. Those Thunderbolt ports open up a lot of capability, letting you run two additional 5K display and two high-performance RAID arrays simultaneously. The most substantive changes to APPLE WATCH focused on fitness, including the ability to track new types of high-intensity workouts.

The company’s Mac revenue fell past year, and while well received by many consumers, recent MacBook Pros have been criticised by some longtime Mac loyalists and creative professionals for not meeting some of their needs.