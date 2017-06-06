Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Hit 52-Week High

It has outperformed by 0.13% the S&P500. At the moment, he has ownership of 80,178 shares or 0.01% of Applied Materials Inc De’s market capitalization. The institutional investor owned 46,251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,356 shares during the period. 249,075 are owned by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Atlanta Capital Gp holds 0.13% or 18,500 shares in its portfolio.

Princeton Alpha Management LP cut its position in Applied Materials, Inc. About 19 shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 121.40% since June 6, 2016 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.70% the S&P500.

Since January 3, 2017, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $3.38 million activity. Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.12% in Applied Materials, Inc. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold AMAT shares while 272 reduced holdings. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Montag A & Associates owns 6,945 shares or 0.03% of their USA portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q4 2016. Its down 0.09, from 1.19 in 2016Q3. 111 funds opened positions while 239 raised stakes. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Guardian Life Insurance Of America, a New York-based fund reported 4,141 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Applied Materials, Inc. HPM Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $865,000.

Shares of Applied Materials (AMAT) traded up 0.0874% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.9201. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 16,300 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc accumulated 65,100 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, Bancorp Of Montreal Can has 0.3% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) on Monday, December 19 to “Neutral” rating. Nomura Incorporated owns 43,221 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Invests accumulated 120,349 shares. Scotia Capital reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) hit a new 52-week high and has $48.86 target or 4.00% above today’s $46.98 share price. Highbridge Capital Ltd Co invested in 282,191 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Art Advisors Llc invested in 158,100 shares or 0.3% of the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 1.0% in the first quarter. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Coherent, Applied Materials, Fortinet …” on May 31, 2017, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Applied Materials: Strong Quarter, Strong Buy” published on May 19, 2017, Nasdaq.com published: “Applied Materials, Inc”. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $22.17 and a 12-month high of $47.24. (NASDAQ:AEZS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials will post $3.08 earnings per share for the current year. The company was upgraded on Friday, May 20 by B. Riley & Co. RBC Capital Markets maintained Applied Materials, Inc. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Monday, August 17. Reveals 129% Advance In Q2 Profit” published on May 18, 2017 as well as Nasdaq.com’s news article titled: “Applied Materials Reaches Analyst Target Price” with publication date: “May 19, 2017. The firm has “Conviction Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Wednesday, February 3. The firm has “Reduce” rating given on Tuesday, August 11 by TD Securities. The company was maintained on Friday, February 19 by Deutsche Bank. UBS maintained Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, May 25. (NASDAQ:AMAT) earned “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Monday, June 27. Pacific Crest maintained Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to report earnings on July, 11. The stock of Perpetual Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) on Tuesday, August 9 with “Outperform” rating.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased International Business (NYSE:IBM) stake by 6,155 shares to 503,717 valued at $83.61M in 2016Q4. Farmers Merchants Invests reported 600 shares. The Crosslink Capital Inc holds 269,517 shares with $8.70 million value, down from 302,920 last quarter.