April Ryan Asks Sarah Sanders Where Is Sean Spicer VIDEO

The White House said there is nothing unusual about press secretary Sean Spicer’s absence from the briefing room on Monday, insisting that he couldn’t speak from the podium because he’s taken on more responsibilities.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer holds a press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., January 24, 2017.

“He’s here today“, Huckabee Sanders said, offering nothing in the way of clarification.

Sanders said Spicer has more on his plate these days and couldn’t brief the press because he was filling in as communications director. During the Q & A segment, American Urban Radio Networks correspondent April Ryan addressed the stammering elephant in the room and asked about Spicer’s absence.

SANDERS: I mean, he is taking on a little bit of extra duty at this point so I think it’s fairly …

“Has his position changed then?” “There are a lot of demands on his schedule, particularly given the fact there’s not a Communications Director”.

SANDERS: I did not say that.

The answer did not appear to satisfy Ryan.

Trump recently parted company with his first communications director, Mike Dubke, in what was expected to be a series of moves to shake up his press team.

The media has frequently speculated about the status of Spicer’s standing in the Trump administration.