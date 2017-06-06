Arab League chief regrets split between Arab states and Qatar

Saudi Arabia and three other Arab countries have severed ties with Qatar and moved to cut off land, sea and air routes to the energy-rich nation, accusing it of supporting regional terror groups.

A statement carried by Saudi state news agency SPA accused Qatar of supporting what it described as Iranian-backed militants in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Monday urged Qatar to cease any support of terrorist groups, according to a statement the group released. Those commitments include ending support for terrorist groups and their activities and media incitement.

The countries all ordered their citizens out of Qatar and gave Qataris overseas 14 days to return home to their peninsular nation, whose only land border is with Saudi Arabia.

“On the face of it, it could present a risk, but I don’t think there is too much in the Qatar situation”, said Daniel Hynes, an analyst in Sydney at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. “Geopolitical risks haven’t really been that influential in recent times and I don’t think that will change too much”.

Its Gulf Arab neighbors responded by blocking Qatari-based media, including the Doha-based satellite news network Al-Jazeera.

While the diplomatic spat hasn’t affected shipments, it raises the prospect of supply disruptions from the Middle East, including Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries members Saudi Arabia, Iran and Qatar.

“The Qatari government will take all necessary measures to ensure this and to thwart attempts to influence and harm the Qatari society and economy”, it said.

UAE carrier Etihad Airways announced all flights to Qatar would be canceled as of June 6.

Banks in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have not received any regulatory guidelines about their dealings with Qatari lenders despite the rift in diplomatic ties, sources familiar with the matter said.