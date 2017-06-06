Arab nations cut ties to Qatar, deepening rift in Persian Gulf

Kuwait is trying to mediate a Gulf crisis in which Arab countries have cut diplomatic ties to Qatar and moved to isolate the energy-rich travel hub from the outside world, Qatar’s foreign minister said early Tuesday. “Saudi Arabia has also been made aware that authorities in Doha have supported Houthi militias even after the declaration of the coalition to support the legitimate government in Yemen”, the statement added.

The Qatari cabinet expressed “surprise” on Monday over the decision by Arab and Islamic countries to cut diplomatic relations with Doha, noting that such moves were “unjustified”.

THREE Gulf Arab states and three other countries ostracised Qatar yesterday, alleging support for terrorist groups and Iran.

“The campaign of incitement is based on lies that had reached the level of complete fabrications”, the Qatari foreign ministry said in a statement.

FIFA, worldwide soccer’s governing body, said it remained in regular contact with Qatar, saying it spoke with local organizers of the 2022 World Cup.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani spoke by telephone overnight with his counterpart in Kuwait, which has maintained diplomatic ties with Qatar, and chose to postpone a speech to the Qatari people as requested.

State-supported media in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries continued to report the story, despite protests from Qatar that it was false. Qatar supplies the UAE with natural gas through a pipeline, and despite the tensions between the two countries there is little chance the UAE will reject Qatari gas, which is needed to meet electricity demand during the summer months. Its reporting of protests in Cairo was credited with helping the Muslim Brotherhood win power in Egypt.

“He is totally aligned with Abu Dhabi and Riyadh, who also want no compromise with either Iran or the political Islam promoted by the Muslim Brotherhood”.

The Gulf states banned their citizens from travelling to Qatar and ordered Qatari citizens to leave within 14 days. The United States has an air base in Qatar used for air attacks against Islamic State militants. He thinks the 31-year-old Saudi deputy crown prince and defense minister, Mohammad Bin Salman, was emboldened to make this power play by President Trump’s decision to choose Saudi Arabia for his first foreign trip as president, and so warmly embrace the Gulf monarchies.

“I do not expect that this will have any significant impact, if any impact at all, on the unified fight against terrorism in the region or globally”, said US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in Sydney.

But Iranian agricultural exporters’ association chairman Reza Nourani said food exports could be sent within 12 hours. The Associated Press reported that the Turkish president had spoken by telephone with Gulf leaders. It’s the worst diplomatic crisis to strike the region since the 1991 Gulf War. We are only affected in terms of our land borders with Saudi Arabia.

The Maldives said on Monday it was severing diplomatic ties with Qatar. Egypt and UAE have the backing of Saudi Arabia in this conflict.

“This is either a wakeup call for Qatar and it’s going to bring Qatar back into the fold or it’s a fundamental shift in how the Arabs engage with each other which should be very very alarming for the United States”.

Qatar imports nearly all of its food.