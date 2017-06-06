Arab nations cut ties with Qatar amid accusations of terror support

With an estimated $335 billion of assets in its sovereign wealth fund, a trade surplus of $2.7 billion in April alone and extensive port facilities which it can use instead of its land border with Saudi Arabia, which has been closed, Qatar appears likely to be able to avoid a crippling economic crisis.

They accuse Qatar of supporting terror groups in the region. Yemen’s internationally backed government, which has lost the capital and large portions of the war-torn country, also cut relations with Qatar, as did the Maldives and one of conflict-ridden Libya’s competing governments. The countries also said they would eject Qatar’s diplomats. Saudi Arabia said t would begin blocking all Qatari flights at midnight.

The news agency released a statement in which it accused Qatar of “harbouring a multitude of terrorist and sectarian groups that aim to create instability in the region”.

Could economic isolation turn Qatar into a food desert?

Qatar hosts the largest U.S. airbase in the region, which is crucial to operations against ISIS jehadis, and is set to host the 2022 football World Cup.

Emirates say they will suspend all flights to and from Doha until further notice.

An anonymous Somali official told AP news agency at least 15 Qatar Airways flights had used Somalia’s airspace on Monday, many more than on a normal day.

Qatar responded angrily to the joint action to isolate it, describing the move as “unjustified” and aimed at putting Doha under political “guardianship”.

Gulf states have for years accused Qatar of supporting extremist groups, in particular the Muslim Brotherhood, the world’s oldest Islamist organisation. Saudi Arabia will also shut land crossings with its neighbour, potentially depriving the emirate of imports through its only land border. Bahrain then complained that the Twitter account of its foreign minister had been hacked, with Qatar among the chief suspects.

Sudan has offered to launch “reconciliation” efforts between Qatar and its neighbouring Gulf Arab countries.

The row between Gulf states is a fresh challenge for the region’s airlines at a time when US President Donald Trump is trying to restrict the travel of passengers to the US from some Muslim-majority countries.

He believed Qatar would try to solve the problem and remain in contact with other countries.

However, it remains a key financial patron of the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip and has been the home of exiled Hamas official Khaled Mashaal since 2012.

During Trump’s visit, where he met in Riyadh with 50 Muslim leaders, he encouraged Muslim allies to take the lead in combating extremism and blamed Iran for instability in the Middle East. Predominantly Shitte Iran is the regional competitor of largely Sunni Saudi Arabia. On May 27, Qatar’s ruling emir, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, called Iranian President Hasan Rouhani to congratulate him on his re-election.

