Arab nations cut ties with Qatar

Saudi Arabia led this coalition of nations, stating that Qatar is “adopting various terrorist and sectarian groups aimed at destabilizing the region including the Muslim Brotherhood Group, Daesh (ISIS) and Al-Qaeda, promoting the ethics and plans of these groups through its media permanently, supporting the activities of Iranian-backed terrorist groups”.

Oil prices fell further below $50 a barrel on Tuesday on concerns that a diplomatic rift between Qatar and several Arab states including Saudi Arabia could undermine efforts by OPEC to tighten the market.

Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah “expressed his wish” that Qatari ruler “work on easing tensions and refrain from taking any decision that might cause escalation”, the Kuwait state news agency Kuna said.

Saudi Arabian Airlines, Emirates, Etihad, Air Arabia, Fly Dubai and Gulf Air have suspended all their flights to Qatar after Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE and Bahrain cut their diplomatic ties on Monday, BDNews24.com reported.

Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates began withdrawing their diplomatic staff from Qatar and regional airlines announced they would suspend service to its capital, Doha. Tehran has come to the aid of Qatar, calling for greater dialogue, highlighting the tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran in geopolitical matters in the region.

Speaking to reporters in Australia, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said he did not expect the development to “have any significant impact, if any impact at all, on the unified – the unified fight against terrorism”.

Soccer’s governing body Federation Internationale de Football Association said it remained in regular contact with Qatar, which will host the 2022 World Cup.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that these measures taken against the State of Qatar will not affect the normal course of life of the citizens and residents of the State and that the Qatari Government will take all necessary measures to ensure this and to thwart attempts to influence and harm the Qatari society and economy.

The Gulf countries ordered their citizens out of Qatar and gave Qataris overseas 14 days to return home to their peninsular nation, whose only land border is with Saudi Arabia. FIFA, worldwide soccer’s governing body, said it remained in regular contact with Qatar, declining to elaborate.The Qatari statement said Abadi promised to accept a reciprocal invitation to visit Qatar “in the coming period”, while adding that the two countries were working to re-establish an Qatari embassy in Iraq.

Egypt and Saudi Arabia closed their airspace and sea traffic to Qatar – a decision that targets Qatar Airways, one of the region’s busiest carriers. “Crude production in the Middle East will not change because of Qatar“, said Oystein Berentsen, managing director for oil trading company Strong Petroleum. On its website, the carrier said the suspension of its flights will take effect Tuesday.

The route between Doha and Dubai is popular among business travelers and both are major transit hubs for travelers between Asia and Europe. The Qatari government has not responded to the severing of diplomatic ties, though it has previously denied funding extremist groups.

Qatar said there was “no legitimate justification” for the countries’ decision, though it vowed its citizens wouldn’t be affected by it. “Flights to Europe will most likely be rerouted through Iran and Turkey”.