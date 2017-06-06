Arab states drop the hammer on Qatar

The Gulf country is the largest exporter of LNG.

The dramatic development followed lingering tensions within the once unified Gulf Cooperation Council.

Iran also urged Qatar and its neighbours to talk.

THREE Gulf Arab states and three other countries ostracised Qatar yesterday, alleging support for terrorist groups and Iran.

The Foreign Ministry of Qatar called accusations “unjustified” and said that they “are based on claims and allegations that have no basis in fact”.

Some 4.82 million Indians live in the Gulf, including 630,000 in Qatar. Saudi Arabia closed its land border with Qatar, through which the tiny Gulf nation imports most of its food, sparking a run on supermarkets.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Yemen and Bahrain have come together to denounce Qatar after they refused to support a US – Saudi led call to stand against Iran.

“The aim is clear, and it is to impose guardianship on the state”, it said, insisting authorities would “take all measures necessary”.

Qatar and the countries that have broken relations with it have “a fundamental clashing [of] opinions of how to operate or with whom you should operate”.

The nations also said they planned to cut air and sea traffic.

While Saudi and the UAE have cut ties with Qatar before, the newly imposed measures are harsher and more clearly created to bring Qatar to heel.

Extensive travel disruption is also expected, as regional airlines including EgyptAir, Etihad and Emirates have suspended flights to and from Doha.

Egypt accused Qatar of taking an “anti-Egyptian course” and said Cairo had been unable to dissuade it from supporting terrorism. On its website, the carrier said the suspension of its flights will take effect Tuesday.

The Clinton Foundation has confirmed it accepted a $1 million gift from Qatar while Hillary Clinton was US secretary of state without informing the State Department, even though she had promised to let the agency review new or significantly increased support from foreign governments. It also banned Saudi commercial and private air operators from serving Qatar. As a member of the GCC, Qatar was committed to its charter, respected the sovereignty of other states and did not interfere in their affairs, it said.

Kuwait is now at the center of intense diplomatic activity.

They have spurned a United Nations-backed, internationally recognised government in the capital, Tripoli.

Like India, Russia too said the diplomatic crisis was an internal affair.

The Arab world’s biggest powers cut ties with Qatar on Monday, accusing it of support for Islamist militants and Iran. “The crux is that the UAE, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia think that Qatar has made their security situation and regional stability worse”.