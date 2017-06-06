Arab states split with Qatar citing its ties with Iran, terrorism

Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates began withdrawing their diplomatic staff from Qatar and regional airlines announced they would suspend service to its capital, Doha.

The news of Qatar’s ransom comes after Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Yemen, and a powerful military leader in Libya all severed ties with Doha on Monday. With just 300,000 nationals, Qatar has no such qualms.

The base is the forward headquarters for U.S. Air Forces Central Command and contains the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing and U.S. Combined Air Operations Center (CAOC).

“We are closely monitoring the situation”, the airline tweeted.

“The first impression of the US President Donald Trump’s visit to the region is the recent tension in the countries’ relations”, IRNA news agency quoted Boroujerdi as saying.

“If there was a ban on travel among Middle East countries to Qatar, Arab tourists would be among them”.

Saudi Arabia closed its land border with Qatar, through which the tiny Gulf nation and worldwide travel hub imports most of its food, sparking a run on supermarkets. Collectively, the countries accused Qatar of supporting terror groups such as the Muslim Brotherhood, and of engaging in efforts to destabilize countries in the region.

Gulf states have for years accused Qatar of supporting extremist groups, in particular the Muslim Brotherhood, the world’s oldest Islamist organization.

The four countries cut off ties with Qatar accusing the peninsular Arab country of supporting terrorism that is destabilising the region.

The tiny peninsula of Qatar only shares a border with Saudi Arabia, but with other countries vowing to cut off sea and air contact, Qatar is now pretty isolated.

A statement from the Qatari foreign minister called the measures “unjustified and based on false claims and assumptions”.

In a statement, the Qatari government vowed to “thwart attempts to influence and harm the Qatari society and economy”. Abu Dhabi-based Etihad, Dubai-based flydubai and long-haul carrier Emirates all announced suspension of flights to Qatar amid the escalating diplomatic rift.

Qatar Airways said on its official website it had suspended all flights to Saudi Arabia.

“Airspace will be impacted by flights being re-routed, especially for Qatar Airways who will no longer be allowed to use the expansive airspace of Saudi Arabia on flights to Europe and North America”, he said.

The oil-rich OPEC state has denied accusations from Germany’s development minister Gerd Mueller that it supports ISIS, and is part of a US led military coalition fighting the group.

The move will likely have major implications in oil markets, as Qatar is the biggest producer of liquefied natural gas in the Gulf.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson urged the Gulf nations to resolve their differences.

He encouraged Qatar and its neighbours to “sit down together”, adding that Washington was ready for “any role that we can play” in helping to overcome divisions.