Ariana Grande and others spread the love during One Love Manchester concert

During Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester benefit concert filled with numerous biggest names in music, it was a British policeman who captured everyone’s heart with a simple act exemplifying the city’s resilience in the face of terror.

Olivia, 15, had been watching Ariana in concert at the Manchester Arena before being caught up in the attack.

Already moved by the “One Last Time” performance, Grande closed out the benefit concert with a tearjerking rendition of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow“. The One Love Manchester benefit concert has raised more than $A17 million (10 million) for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund so far.

Perry sang an incredibly powerful acoustic version of “Part of Me” along with her signature anthem “Roar“.

Robbie Williams, who dedicated his song “Angels” to the attack victims, was helped by 50,000 of his Manchester fans after he struggled to get through. I’m not going to let go of God.

The 23-year-old Grande visited injured fans in the hospital last week before Sunday’s One Love Manchester concert. Including proceeds from the 50,000 fans who showed up to the event, the Manchester Evening News adds that this puts the final number at more than £10 million, or nearly $13 million in USA dollars, which will all go towards the We Love Manchester fund.

Sunday’s concert will raise money for victims of a suicide bombing that struck at the end of singer Ariana Grande’s Manchester show May 22. “Put both hands up to honor those people right now”. It’s been jointly set up by Manchester’s City Council and the British Red Cross.